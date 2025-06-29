scriptThree Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede | Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
National News

Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

Three people, including two women, died and 50 others were injured in a stampede during the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha.

Jun 29, 2025 / 02:38 pm

Patrika Desk

Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede: A tragic incident occurred during the Rath Yatra in Puri, Odisha. A stampede resulted in the death of three people, including two women, and injured 50 others. This incident happened near the Gundicha Temple as the three chariots carrying the deities of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra were passing by.

Large Crowd Gathered for Darshan

Around 4:30 am on Sunday, the sacred chariots were near the Gundicha Temple. A large crowd had gathered for darshan (viewing of the deities). As the chariots approached, the crowd surged, causing several people to fall and triggering a stampede. This stampede tragically claimed three lives.

Three Dead, Including Two Women

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Prabhati Das, Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premkant Mohanty. All three were reportedly residents of Khurda district, Odisha, and had come to Puri for the Rath Yatra.

Locals Claim Police Failed to Control the Crowd

Locals have accused the administration and police of inadequate crowd control measures. Some of the injured are reportedly in serious condition.

News / National News / Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

Entertainment

Shocking Revelation in Shefali Jariwala’s Case

in 5 hours

Double Alert for 13 Rajasthan Districts: Heavy Rain and 30-50 KMPH Winds Expected

National News

Double Alert for 13 Rajasthan Districts: Heavy Rain and 30-50 KMPH Winds Expected

in 4 hours

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

National News

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

in 3 hours

Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

National News

Heavy Rainfall to Disrupt Six Himachal Pradesh Districts: IMD Issues Orange Alert

in 3 hours

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

National News

Delhi to Ban Vehicles Older Than 10 (Diesel) and 15 (Petrol) Years from July 1st

in 37 minutes

Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

National News

Three Dead, 50 Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

in 4 hours

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

National News

Hyderabad News Anchor Found Dead; Father Accuses One Individual

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.