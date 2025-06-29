Three Dead, Ten Injured in Jagannath Rath Yatra Stampede

Large Crowd Gathered for Darshan Around 4:30 am on Sunday, the sacred chariots were near the Gundicha Temple. A large crowd had gathered for darshan (viewing of the deities). As the chariots approached, the crowd surged, causing several people to fall and triggering a stampede. This stampede tragically claimed three lives.

#WATCH | Odisha: A stampede has been reported during the Rath Yatra in Puri. Further details are awaited. (Visuals from outside the post-mortem centre in Puri) pic.twitter.com/4mOTnE6QTe— ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2025 Three Dead, Including Two Women According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Prabhati Das, Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premkant Mohanty. All three were reportedly residents of Khurda district, Odisha, and had come to Puri for the Rath Yatra. According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Prabhati Das, Basanti Sahu, and 70-year-old Premkant Mohanty. All three were reportedly residents of Khurda district, Odisha, and had come to Puri for the Rath Yatra.