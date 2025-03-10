Three Girls Drown in Narmada Canal, Village Mourns

According to reports, around 11 am on Sunday, four girls from Parsawara village went to bathe at the step-like ghat of the Bargi Right Bank Narmada Canal. They were Sidhika, daughter of Kaushal Patel (12), Manvi, daughter of Kaushal Patel (8), Anshika, daughter of Basant Patel (14), and Ananya, daughter of Ajay Patel (11). While bathing, all four girls slipped into deeper water and began to drown.

Woman Witnesses Accident, Elderly Man Rescues One Girl

Seeing the girls drowning, a woman nearby alerted Deepchand Dahiya (64), who was working in a field. He immediately jumped into the canal and rescued Ananya (11). Ananya informed that her other sisters were still in the water. Upon receiving news of the incident, villagers arrived at the scene and began searching for the missing girls. After some effort, Anshika (14) and Sidhika (12) were pulled out. They were immediately taken to the hospital, but doctors declared them dead.

Police and Divers Search for Manvi

The fourth girl, Manvi (8), is still missing. Villagers tried to find her, but without success. Thana In-charge Dinesh Tiwari informed senior officials, following which a Home Guard team arrived and launched a rescue operation. Despite five hours of effort, Manvi could not be found. A team of divers was then called in to assist in the rescue effort. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village. The girls’ parents and relatives are deeply shocked. People are gathered near the canal hoping for Manvi’s safe return. In Parsawara village, Umriapan police station area, three girls drowned in the Bargi Right Bank Narmada Canal on Sunday; two died, and one is still missing. This incident has caused widespread mourning among the family and the entire village. The family is inconsolable. The police, Home Guard, and divers conducted a rescue operation for about six hours, but the missing girl has not yet been found. The rescue operation will resume on Monday.

How the Accident Happened

Rescue Team Arrives at 1 PM

MLA Visits the Scene, Provides Financial Assistance

Upon learning about the incident, the local MLA, Dhirendra Bahadur Singh, arrived at the scene. He instructed the canal authorities to drain the water as soon as possible. The MLA provided financial assistance to the affected families and assured them of government-level support. The Hardi Gram Panchayat also provided financial assistance to the families.

Family Left Without Daughters, Home Filled with Silence

Sidhika (Class 7) and Manvi (Class 3) studied at a government school in Umriapan. Their father, Kaushal Patel, works in Pune, while their mother, Reena Patel, had gone to the fields. Their four-year-old brother, Nitik, is now alone. Anshika’s (Class 9) father, Basant Patel, works as a labourer in Sihora, while her mother, Uma Bai Patel, had gone to visit relatives in Panna district. Ananya (Class 6), who survived, is also in shock.

Grief in the Village

Following this incident, the village is enveloped in grief. The entire village is mourning, and the families are inconsolable. Villagers have demanded that the administration take safety measures along the canal to prevent such incidents from recurring. Parents are also urged to exercise caution and not allow young children to go near rivers, ponds, or canals alone.

Body of Missing Girl Recovered After 20 Hours; Joint Funeral

On Monday morning at 7 am, villagers found the missing girl's body in the canal. After the father of the two girls returned from Pune, a somber funeral was held around 1:30 pm. The simultaneous cremation of the three girls shocked the entire village. After the post-mortem, the bodies of both girls were kept in a freezer at home overnight. Villagers remained near the scene throughout the night. Thana In-charge Dinesh Tiwari said that on Monday morning, with the help of villagers, Manvi Patel's (8) body was recovered from the canal. The girl was found entangled in the weeds at the bottom of the canal. The canal water level had been lowered, which facilitated the recovery. After the post-mortem, the body was handed over to the family.

Two Brothers’ Families Left Without Daughters

Kaushal Patel, who returned from his job in Pune, had two daughters, Sidhika and Manvi, while his cousin, Basant Patel, also had a daughter, Anshika. After this horrific incident, both cousins’ families are left without their daughters. On the second day of the incident, the family and relatives were inconsolable.