Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

Rescue operation started Following the accident, a joint rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of the army, police, SDRF, and local volunteers. All three soldiers in the vehicle were found dead at the scene.

Vehicle Damaged in Accident The deceased have been identified as Sepoy Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Their bodies are being recovered from the gorge. Officials said that the vehicle was completely damaged due to the accident.

NH-44 Closed in Both Directions It is noteworthy that heavy damage was caused by a cloudburst in Ramban on Friday. National Highway 44 was closed in both directions due to mud on the road. Following this, the administration also alerted people. The administration advised people to travel only after receiving information about the highway being cleared.

Similar Incident in March It should be noted that a similar accident occurred in March. A goods vehicle carrying vegetables slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district. Two people died in this accident.