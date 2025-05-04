scriptThree Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir | Latest News | Patrika News
Three Soldiers Killed in Deep Gorge Accident in Ramban, Jammu and Kashmir

Three army personnel were killed when their vehicle plunged 700 feet into a gorge in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

May 04, 2025 / 03:55 pm

Patrika Desk

Vehicle

Jammu Kashmir: Three army personnel died in a road accident in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. In an accident a vehicle plunged 700 feet into a gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban in which three army personnel died. It is being reported that the accident occurred at around 11:30 am when an army truck, part of a convoy travelling from Jammu to Srinagar on National Highway 44, lost control.

Rescue operation started

Following the accident, a joint rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of the army, police, SDRF, and local volunteers. All three soldiers in the vehicle were found dead at the scene.

Vehicle Damaged in Accident

The deceased have been identified as Sepoy Amit Kumar, Sujeet Kumar, and Man Bahadur. Their bodies are being recovered from the gorge. Officials said that the vehicle was completely damaged due to the accident.

NH-44 Closed in Both Directions

It is noteworthy that heavy damage was caused by a cloudburst in Ramban on Friday. National Highway 44 was closed in both directions due to mud on the road. Following this, the administration also alerted people. The administration advised people to travel only after receiving information about the highway being cleared.

Similar Incident in March

It should be noted that a similar accident occurred in March. A goods vehicle carrying vegetables slipped off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Ramban district. Two people died in this accident.

4 Soldiers Killed

It may be recalled that on January 4, an army truck fell into a deep gorge in Bandipora district. Four soldiers died in this accident and two were seriously injured. Six soldiers were in the truck.

