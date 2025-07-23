23 July 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Thunderstorms and Rain in Bihar: 23-29 July Forecast

The Bihar Meteorological Department has issued an alert to the people of Bihar, advising them to exercise caution to avoid any adverse effects of the inclement weather.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Jul 23, 2025

Rain in Bihar (Image Source: Patrika)

Monsoon will remain active in most parts of Bihar until the end of this month. Heavy rainfall is likely, particularly between 24 and 27 July. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning advising rural residents and farmers to remain vigilant. Cities face the risk of waterlogging and lightning strikes. People are advised to heed weather alerts and stay in safe locations.

Bihar's Weather Forecast

24 July (Thursday): Thunderstorms and strong winds are likely in some parts of eastern and south-central Bihar. Similar conditions may prevail in some parts of north-central and western districts. Heavy rainfall is possible in Araria, Kishanganj, Banka, Jamui, and Bhagalpur. This may lead to waterlogging in riverside and low-lying areas.

25 July (Friday): Heavy rain and lightning are predicted for several districts in South Bihar. Lightning is also possible in one or two places in North Bihar. Heavy rainfall is possible in Samastipur, Kaimur, Rohtas, Gaya, Nawada, Jamui, Banka, and Khagaria. A 2-4°C drop in maximum temperature is expected, offering some relief.

26 July (Saturday): Thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds are predicted for western and south-central districts. Heavy rainfall is possible in Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada, Saran, and Bhojpur. People working in rural areas and fields are advised to exercise caution.

27 July (Sunday): The weather will remain relatively active. Thunderstorms and strong winds with rain are likely in western and south-central Bihar. Heavy rainfall is expected in Siwan, Saran, Buxar, and Bhojpur. There is a risk of rising river levels and crop damage.

28 July (Monday): Light to moderate rainfall with lightning and strong winds is possible in one or two places in western Bihar. Most districts will experience calmer weather, but sporadic rainfall will continue. The maximum temperature may again reach 34–36°C.

29 July (Tuesday): This day will be similar to 28 July. Light rain with thunder and strong winds is possible in some western districts. The rest of Bihar will experience relatively normal weather. There are indications of a slight drop in temperature.

Published on:

23 Jul 2025 06:07 pm

English News / National News / Thunderstorms and Rain in Bihar: 23-29 July Forecast
