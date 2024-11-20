Tiger covers 300 km in 30 days in search of mate, travelling from Maharashtra to Telangana

Winter is the breeding season for tigers According to a forest official, winter is the breeding season for tigers. Some male tigers travel long distances in search of a female companion. Male tigers from Maharashtra usually travel to the forests of Adilabad district in search of a companion. Despite searching for a month, 7-year-old Johnny has not found a female companion yet.

Special scent Forest officials say that tigers can catch the special scent of a female tiger from a a distance of around 100 km. Before entering Utnoor Mandal in Telangana, Johnny roamed in several forests in Adilabad district and Maharashtra. He was later seen crossing the road near Laltekdi village in Utnoor.

People in Narnoor Mandal in Adilabad district were terrified when they saw Johnny roaming around. According to forest officials, tigers searching for a companion usually do not harm humans. During his journey, Johnny killed five cattle. He also attacked two cows.