TikTok ban in India not lifted, says Modi government

Recent improvements in India-China relations have fuelled speculation of a reversal of the ban. Earlier this week, a visit to New Delhi by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi included meetings with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Both sides emphasised the importance of ‘frank and constructive’ dialogue. The Prime Minister's planned trip to China later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit could signal further improved relations. Meanwhile, after 24 rounds of talks, the Chinese army has withdrawn from Galwan and other areas, easing border tensions. Both countries have agreed to resume border trade and flights. These diplomatic advancements have fuelled speculation about the return of Chinese platforms like TikTok and AliExpress.