TikTok ban in India not lifted, says Modi government

TikTok Ban Remains in Effect: India has not issued any order to unblock the Chinese media platform, TikTok. While some claimed access was being granted via desktop browsers, the Modi government clarified that no such order has been issued. Reports of TikTok being unblocked are false and misleading.
TikTok was among the internet media platforms blocked by the government in June 2020, following clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. At that time, the Indian government banned approximately 59 Chinese apps, with further bans on other apps following. The central government cited ‘data privacy’ and ‘national security risks’ as reasons for blocking TikTok. Since then, the app has remained inaccessible in one of India's largest markets.
Recent improvements in India-China relations have fuelled speculation of a reversal of the ban. Earlier this week, a visit to New Delhi by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi included meetings with Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. Both sides emphasised the importance of ‘frank and constructive’ dialogue. The Prime Minister's planned trip to China later this month for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit could signal further improved relations. Meanwhile, after 24 rounds of talks, the Chinese army has withdrawn from Galwan and other areas, easing border tensions. Both countries have agreed to resume border trade and flights. These diplomatic advancements have fuelled speculation about the return of Chinese platforms like TikTok and AliExpress.