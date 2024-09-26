Time Magazine: Time Magazine has released the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, PM Modi not included, but these Indians made it

scriptTime Magazine: Time Magazine has released the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, PM Modi not included, but these Indians made it | Latest News | Patrika News
Time Magazine 100 Most Influential People: Time Magazine has released its 2024 list of the 100 most influential people in the world in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and three Indians have made it to the list.

Time Magazine has released its 2024 list of the 100 most influential people in the world in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and three Indians have made it to the list. They include Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, actor Anil Kapoor, and Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani. All three have been included in the ‘Shapers’ category. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has been included in the list for leading India’s efforts in the field of Artificial Intelligence. Time Magazine wrote that he has played a crucial role in the country’s progress in AI.

India to become one of the top 5 countries in semiconductor manufacturing

India hosted the Global India AI Summit in July, which was attended by over 2,000 AI experts. Under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw, India is likely to become one of the top five countries in semiconductor manufacturing in the next five years. This is a crucial component of AI systems, and its production has already begun in India.

One won a court case, and the other is optimistic

The magazine wrote about Anil Kapoor who won a significant court case against the unauthorized use of AI. The Delhi High Court ruled in his favor and banned the misuse of his name, image, or voice through AI. The magazine wrote about Nandan Nilekani he is optimistic about the potential of AI. He has focused on the practical applications of AI technology through his startup ‘Ek Step’.

Kalika Bali, Pichai, and Nadella also

Time Magazine’s list also includes people of Indian origin. They include Microsoft Research India’s chief researcher Kalika Bali, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Others on the list include Amazon’s AI chief scientist Rohit Prasad, Perplexity’s Arvind Shrinivas, Abridge co-founder Shiv Rao, Proton’s product lead Anant Vijay Singh, Indian-American businessman Vinod Khosla, Amba Kak, and UN Secretary-General’s technology envoy Amandeep Singh Gill.

