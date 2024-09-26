Time Magazine: Time Magazine has released the list of the 100 most influential people in the world, PM Modi not included, but these Indians made it

India to become one of the top 5 countries in semiconductor manufacturing India hosted the Global India AI Summit in July, which was attended by over 2,000 AI experts. Under the leadership of Ashwini Vaishnaw, India is likely to become one of the top five countries in semiconductor manufacturing in the next five years. This is a crucial component of AI systems, and its production has already begun in India.

One won a court case, and the other is optimistic The magazine wrote about Anil Kapoor who won a significant court case against the unauthorized use of AI. The Delhi High Court ruled in his favor and banned the misuse of his name, image, or voice through AI. The magazine wrote about Nandan Nilekani he is optimistic about the potential of AI. He has focused on the practical applications of AI technology through his startup ‘Ek Step’.