‘Hey, Lord Balaji! Forgive the Lord’ Pawan Kalyan wrote on social media platform X, ‘Hey, Lord Balaji! Forgive the Lord. Tirumala Laddu Prasad is considered extremely sacred. As soon as I came to know that the prasad laddu contained animal fat, my mind was disturbed. The previous rulers’ uncontrolled behavior has led to its desecration. It has been polluted with animal fat residues. Only those with cruel minds can commit such a sin. Not identifying this sin initially is a blot on the Hindu community. I am feeling guilty myself. I am fighting for the welfare of the people. I will take diksha (atonement) on Sunday, September 22, 2024, at the Sri Dashavatara Venkateshwara Swami Temple in Nambur, Guntur district. After 11 days of atonement, I will visit Tirumala Sri Venkateshwara Swami Temple.’