TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

West Bengal: In the Santiniketan police station area of Birbhum district, a Trinamool panchayat member was beaten to death.

West Bengal: In the Santiniketan police station area of Birbhum district, a Trinamool panchayat member was beaten to death. The police have arrested five people in this case. The panchayat member’s name was Samir Thander (46). He was attacked on Saturday night. He died in the hospital on Sunday morning.

Tension in Santiniketan, police patrol increased

According to the police, Samir Thander was employed in the Senatorial Department of Bolpur Municipality. Apart from this, he was a member of the Kankalitala Gram Panchayat operated by the Trinamool Congress. His house is in the Parul Danga village of Kankalitala Panchayat under the Santiniketan police station. According to residents, when Samir Thander was returning home on Saturday night, some people suddenly attacked him in the Uttar Narayanpur area. They beat him brutally on the road.

