TMC leader beaten to death in Birbhum, West Bengal, five arrested

Tension in Santiniketan, police patrol increased According to the police, Samir Thander was employed in the Senatorial Department of Bolpur Municipality. Apart from this, he was a member of the Kankalitala Gram Panchayat operated by the Trinamool Congress. His house is in the Parul Danga village of Kankalitala Panchayat under the Santiniketan police station. According to residents, when Samir Thander was returning home on Saturday night, some people suddenly attacked him in the Uttar Narayanpur area. They beat him brutally on the road.