To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

People often face difficulties due to incorrect information recorded on their Aadhaar cards. But UIDAI provides an opportunity to make changes to the Aadhaar card. How to update Aadhaar? You can easily get your Aadhaar card updated by visiting an Aadhaar center. You need to make an appointment for it. After that, you can visit the center and get your Aadhaar card updated. You need to pay a fee of 50 rupees for updating your Aadhaar card at the center. After that, you can update any information, including biometric information. However, it has been seen that sometimes the operator at the Aadhaar center demands more money from people for updating their Aadhaar cards. If this happens to you, you can complain about it.

How to complain? If an Aadhaar operator demands more money from you, you can complain about it by calling the toll-free number 1947 or by sending an email to help@uidai.gov.in.