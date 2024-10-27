scriptTo complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

If you have also gone to update your Aadhaar card and the operator is demanding more money, then you can complain about it here.

New DelhiOct 27, 2024 / 01:00 pm

Patrika Desk

In our country, documents like driving license, PAN card, voter cards, passport, and Aadhaar card are very important. We need them at some point or the other. Among all these, the Aadhaar card is the most widely used document. Almost 90% of the population in India has an Aadhaar card. However, often people face problems due to incorrect information recorded on their Aadhaar cards. But UIDAI provides an opportunity to make changes to the Aadhaar card.
People often face difficulties due to incorrect information recorded on their Aadhaar cards. But UIDAI provides an opportunity to make changes to the Aadhaar card.

How to update Aadhaar?

You can easily get your Aadhaar card updated by visiting an Aadhaar center. You need to make an appointment for it. After that, you can visit the center and get your Aadhaar card updated. You need to pay a fee of 50 rupees for updating your Aadhaar card at the center. After that, you can update any information, including biometric information. However, it has been seen that sometimes the operator at the Aadhaar center demands more money from people for updating their Aadhaar cards. If this happens to you, you can complain about it.

How to complain?

If an Aadhaar operator demands more money from you, you can complain about it by calling the toll-free number 1947 or by sending an email to help@uidai.gov.in.

News / National News / To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

News Bulletin

Diwali Returns to Villages Before the Festival, Questions on Package Deals

in 1 hour

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 4 hours

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

world

Scientists are going to dig a hole at the bottom of the ocean, will find the reason for this terrible disaster

in 5 hours

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

Jobs

NTPC Recruitment 2024: Fulfill your dream of getting a job in Thermal Power with a good salary and these facilities

in 4 hours

Latest National News

Delhi’s AQI falls in the very poor category, morning fog covers the city

National News

Delhi’s AQI falls in the very poor category, morning fog covers the city

in 5 hours

Tejashwi sent a legal notice to JDU leader, demanded compensation of 12 crore 10 lakh rupees,

National News

Tejashwi sent a legal notice to JDU leader, demanded compensation of 12 crore 10 lakh rupees,

in 5 hours

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

National News

To complaint if the operator demands more money for Aadhaar update

in 4 hours

Baramulla Terror Attack: 4-Year-Old Daughter Performs Last Rites for Martyred Father

National News

Baramulla Terror Attack: 4-Year-Old Daughter Performs Last Rites for Martyred Father

17 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.