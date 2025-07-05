Toll Fees Slashed by Up to 50% on National Highways

According to the new rules, if these structures (bridges, tunnels, flyovers, or elevated roads) are present on highways, the toll will be calculated in two ways. First, by multiplying the length of the structure by ten and adding it to the length of the other road, or second, by multiplying the entire length of the structure by five. The lower of the two will be the basis for calculating the toll. This rule will benefit expressway or long-distance travellers the most.