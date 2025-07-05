5 July 2025,

Saturday

National News

Toll Fees Slashed by Up to 50% on National Highways

The government has reduced toll rates by up to 50% on sections of national highways that include bridges, tunnels, or flyovers. This will benefit long-distance travellers.

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 05, 2025

Toll
Toll

The Indian government has reduced toll rates by up to 50% on sections of National Highways (NH) where bridges, tunnels, flyovers, or elevated roads are present. Toll collection on National Highways is governed by the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways amended these rules and issued a new notification on Wednesday. This will result in lower toll charges for drivers travelling long distances.

Significant Benefits for Long-Distance Travellers

According to the new rules, if these structures (bridges, tunnels, flyovers, or elevated roads) are present on highways, the toll will be calculated in two ways. First, by multiplying the length of the structure by ten and adding it to the length of the other road, or second, by multiplying the entire length of the structure by five. The lower of the two will be the basis for calculating the toll. This rule will benefit expressway or long-distance travellers the most.

Illustrative Example

For instance, if the total length of a National Highway structure is 40 kilometres and it is entirely a structure (such as a tunnel or flyover), the new calculation would be: 10 × 40 = 400 kilometres and 5 × 40 = 200 kilometres. The lower value (200 kilometres) will now be used as the basis for calculating the toll. This means that in this situation, the toll fee will be reduced by up to 50%.

Previous System

Under the previous rules, travellers had to pay ten times the toll on sections with these structures. The intention was to recover the cost of these expensive construction projects. An NHAI official stated that the new rule has been introduced due to its impact on the public's finances.

Published on:

05 Jul 2025 10:23 am

English News / National News / Toll Fees Slashed by Up to 50% on National Highways
