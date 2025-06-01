Torrential Rains Cause Havoc: Floods in Six States Claim 28 Lives, IMD Issues Red Alert

SDRF Teams Deployed Guwahati, Assam’s largest city, is submerged due to heavy monsoon rains. Roads are inundated, with boats navigating the waterlogged streets. SDRF personnel are rescuing people trapped in the floods and moving them to safer locations.
Life Disrupted Heavy rains, floods, and landslides in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram have severely disrupted life. In Assam’s Sribhumi district, waterlogging has occurred in several areas due to excessive rainfall. The accumulated water on the roads has now reached people’s homes.
IMD Issues Red Alert The meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall due to a depression formed over Bangladesh. A red alert has been issued for Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, West Siang, Lohit, and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.
28 Deaths Reported In the last 48 hours, at least 28 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in various northeastern Indian states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area over Bangladesh, prompting a high alert in all affected states. Seven people died late Friday night in Arunachal Pradesh when a vehicle plunged into a gorge on National Highway 13 due to a landslide between Bana and Seppa in East Kameng district. In another incident, two people died due to a landslide in Lower Subansiri district.