Torrential Rains Cause Havoc: Floods in Six States Claim 28 Lives, IMD Issues Red Alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Assam. Torrential rain in various states of Northeast India over the past 48 hours has resulted in floods and landslides, claiming at least 28 lives.

Jun 01, 2025 / 10:54 am

Patrika Desk

Weather Update
Heavy rainfall since the onset of the monsoon has created flood-like situations in six northeastern Indian states. In Assam, eight people have died due to the rains, and 17 districts are affected by floods and landslides. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall alert for Assam, raising concerns. Over 800 people have been rescued from flood-affected areas in Manipur. Rainfall in Nepal is also impacting rivers in Bihar, where three rivers in the Seemanchal region are in spate. Rain continues in other parts of the country.

SDRF Teams Deployed

Guwahati, Assam’s largest city, is submerged due to heavy monsoon rains. Roads are inundated, with boats navigating the waterlogged streets. SDRF personnel are rescuing people trapped in the floods and moving them to safer locations.

Life Disrupted

Heavy rains, floods, and landslides in Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Manipur, and Mizoram have severely disrupted life. In Assam’s Sribhumi district, waterlogging has occurred in several areas due to excessive rainfall. The accumulated water on the roads has now reached people’s homes.

IMD Issues Red Alert

The meteorological department has warned of heavy rainfall due to a depression formed over Bangladesh. A red alert has been issued for Lower Subansiri, West Kameng, West Siang, Lohit, and Changlang districts of Arunachal Pradesh.

28 Deaths Reported

In the last 48 hours, at least 28 people have died due to floods and landslides caused by torrential rain in various northeastern Indian states. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the heavy rainfall to a low-pressure area over Bangladesh, prompting a high alert in all affected states. Seven people died late Friday night in Arunachal Pradesh when a vehicle plunged into a gorge on National Highway 13 due to a landslide between Bana and Seppa in East Kameng district. In another incident, two people died due to a landslide in Lower Subansiri district.

