Toxic Foam Appears in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Due to Rising Pollution in Delhi

Shehzad Poonawala Visits the Spot On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj and strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in “toxic politics” that has made both the water and air in the national capital hazardous. Poonawala also challenged Kejriwal and other AAP leaders to take a dip in the polluted Yamuna River.

AQI Remains Poor Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday morning was recorded at 385, which falls under the “very poor” category. A thick layer of fog was seen in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the city’s air quality continued to deteriorate.

Difficulty in Breathing In Gazipur area, a thick fog was seen, which further reduced visibility. The CPCB has categorized the city’s air as “very poor,” which can have potential health impacts on residents, especially those with respiratory diseases. If the weather conditions do not improve, the pollution level is expected to remain high.