Toxic Foam Appears in Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj Due to Rising Pollution in Delhi

Delhi Pollution: The toxic foam has again appeared in the Yamuna River in Delhi, spreading far and wide. Amidst this crisis, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shehzad Poonawala, visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj and strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 10:37 am

Patrika Desk

On Tuesday, toxic foam was seen floating in the Yamuna River near Kalindi Kunj, as the pollution level in the river remains high. This incident occurred after a similar incident on Sunday, which highlighted the issue of rising pollution in the Yamuna River. Dinesh Kumar, the owner of an NGO that regularly cleans the Yamuna ghats, expressed concern over the situation. He said, “There is a lot of foam in the river, which is toxic to the skin and eyes. We face difficulties in the cleaning process. The untreated sewage water released into the river has rapidly deteriorated the water quality.”

Shehzad Poonawala Visits the Spot

On Saturday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala visited the banks of the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj and strongly criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. He accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of being involved in “toxic politics” that has made both the water and air in the national capital hazardous. Poonawala also challenged Kejriwal and other AAP leaders to take a dip in the polluted Yamuna River.

AQI Remains Poor

Meanwhile, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) on Tuesday morning was recorded at 385, which falls under the “very poor” category. A thick layer of fog was seen in areas like Anand Vihar, Kalkaji, Nehru Place, and Akshardham Temple, as the city’s air quality continued to deteriorate.

Difficulty in Breathing

In Gazipur area, a thick fog was seen, which further reduced visibility. The CPCB has categorized the city’s air as “very poor,” which can have potential health impacts on residents, especially those with respiratory diseases. If the weather conditions do not improve, the pollution level is expected to remain high.

Government Takes Steps

Saif, who lives on the Karol Bagh road, said, “During these months, especially in October, November, and December, everyone faces difficulty in breathing. The government is taking steps to control pollution. If timely measures are not taken, the situation can become very serious in the future.” According to the CPCB, an AQI in the “severe” category can affect healthy individuals and severely impact those already suffering from health problems, while the “poor” and “very poor” categories can cause respiratory problems and diseases if exposed for a long time.

