8 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Tragic Accident in Telangana: SUV Car Hits Tree, 4 Students Dead

4 students died and one student was seriously injured in a car accident in Telangana, whose treatment is ongoing.

Hyderabad Telangana

Patrika Desk

Jan 08, 2026

Four college students died in a horrific road accident in the Mokila area of Rangareddy district, Telangana. An SUV car, which was passing near Miraguda Gate, first hit a road divider and then crashed into a tree on the roadside. Four out of the five students travelling in the crashed car died, while one is critically injured.

Car Was in Speed

According to the police, the students were returning towards Narsingi after a party in Kokapet. The car was speeding so fast that it was severely damaged after hitting the tree.

Identification of the Deceased

The deceased have been identified as Sumit (20 years), Nikhil (20 years), Balamuri Rohit (18 years), and Devula Surya Teja (20 years). All of them were college students. Additionally, a student named Sankari Nakshatra (20 years) was critically injured. He has been admitted to a hospital in Hyderabad, and his condition is reported to be critical.

Bodies Sent for Postmortem

Mokila police have registered a case and started an investigation. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Chevella Government Hospital for postmortem. The bodies will be handed over to the families only after the postmortem report.

National News / Tragic Accident in Telangana: SUV Car Hits Tree, 4 Students Dead

