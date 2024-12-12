Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

Dausa: The 5-year-old Aryan, who was trapped in the borewell for three days in the Kalaikhar village of Paprada police station area, was finally taken out around 11:45 pm on Wednesday. The child was immediately taken to the Dausa district hospital in an ambulance equipped with advanced life support systems, where doctors declared him dead after an ECG. The rescue operation lasted for about 56 hours. The news of the child’s death has created a mournful atmosphere.
According to the information, the NDRF team again used the umbrella device, ring device, and three rods tied with rope to pull out the child on Wednesday night around 10 pm. Earlier, on Wednesday, a new tunnel was being dug about 6 feet away from the borewell, but it was abandoned. Aryan had fallen into the open borewell while playing on Monday afternoon.
Two methods failed, then a new method was adopted
After two methods failed, a new method was adopted on Wednesday to rescue the trapped child. A tunnel was being dug using a piling machine, but it was abandoned due to technical issues. Then, a new tunnel was dug about 4 feet away from the borewell, but it was also abandoned.
A piling machine was brought from Sawaimadhopur, which dug about 20 feet in an hour. It was expected that the digging would be completed by noon, but the machine broke down before that.
Collector and officials present, MPs and MLAs also arrived
The Collector, ASP, and many officials were at the spot for three days. MP Murarilal Meena, MLA Ramvilas Meena, MLA Vikram Bansiwala, and other leaders also arrived at the spot.
Thousands of villagers gathered, and police dispersed the crowd
Thousands of villagers gathered to watch the rescue operation and pray for Aryan’s safety. The police dispersed the crowd and restricted outsiders’ entry into the area.