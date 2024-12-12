Tragic Borewell Rescue: Aryan Loses Battle for Life After 56-Hour Operation

According to the information, the NDRF team again used the umbrella device, ring device, and three rods tied with rope to pull out the child on Wednesday night around 10 pm. Earlier, on Wednesday, a new tunnel was being dug about 6 feet away from the borewell, but it was abandoned. Aryan had fallen into the open borewell while playing on Monday afternoon.

Two methods failed, then a new method was adopted After two methods failed, a new method was adopted on Wednesday to rescue the trapped child. A tunnel was being dug using a piling machine, but it was abandoned due to technical issues. Then, a new tunnel was dug about 4 feet away from the borewell, but it was also abandoned.

A piling machine was brought from Sawaimadhopur, which dug about 20 feet in an hour. It was expected that the digging would be completed by noon, but the machine broke down before that.

Collector and officials present, MPs and MLAs also arrived The Collector, ASP, and many officials were at the spot for three days. MP Murarilal Meena, MLA Ramvilas Meena, MLA Vikram Bansiwala, and other leaders also arrived at the spot.