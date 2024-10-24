scriptTragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers | Latest News | Patrika News
Tragic road accident in Rajasthan: Car tyre bursts on highway, killing 5 of 6 passengers

Sirohi News: Doctors declared five people dead at the scene of the accident, while one person’s condition is reported to be critical.

SirohiOct 24, 2024 / 11:42 am

A severe road accident occurred in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, resulting in the death of five people from Falodi’s Khara village. The accident occurred when the car’s tyre burst, causing the vehicle to lose control and fall into a ditch on the highway.
The accident occurred when the car was travelling from Gujarat to Jodhpur. As soon as the tyre burst, the driver lost control, and the car fell into the ditch at high speed. The local police and administration team immediately reached the spot after receiving the information. The police rescued the people trapped in the car and rushed them to the district hospital. The doctors declared five people dead at the scene of the accident, while one person’s condition is reported to be critical.
The police informed that five people from Gujarat’s Dahod area, including Pratap Bhai, Ramuram, Usha Ben, Pushpa Devi, and 11-month-old baby Ashu, died in the accident. Additionally, 50-year-old Sharda Devi is critically injured and is undergoing treatment.
Considering the severity of the accident, the Kotwali police station has increased security measures in the area. Tehsildar Jagdish Bishnoi and Deputy Mukesh Chaudhary also reached the spot and inspected the situation. It is noteworthy that three major accidents have occurred in the state in the last six days, resulting in the death of 20 people and injuring 51 others. The first major accident occurred in Dholpur, where 12 people died, and three were sent to the hospital. The second major accident occurred in Kotputli, Jaipur, where three people died, and 49 were hospitalized.

