Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

Investigation into the Incident The Senior DCM of Katihar Railway said about the incident that the railway track was cleared within two to three hours of the derailment of two coaches of the train. A team will be formed to investigate the cause of the accident. Every aspect will be thoroughly investigated, and the team will find out how the coaches of the train derailed.

Loud Noise Heard Local people said that the sound of the accident was so loud that they reached the spot after hearing it. Currently, train operations are being carried out on the upline, and it is expected that traffic will normalize on the downline by late at night.