Train Accident: Train derailed in Bihar, two coaches came off the track

Bihar Train Accident: A major train accident was averted in Bihar’s Katihar district. Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Pul number 136 in Sudhani, Katihar district.

KatiharOct 11, 2024 / 03:55 pm

A major train accident was averted in Bihar’s Katihar district. Two coaches of a goods train derailed near Pul number 136 in Sudhani, Katihar district. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. Railway officials said that there was no damage in the accident and the situation was brought under control. The train was going from Guwahati to Kishanganj.

Investigation into the Incident

The Senior DCM of Katihar Railway said about the incident that the railway track was cleared within two to three hours of the derailment of two coaches of the train. A team will be formed to investigate the cause of the accident. Every aspect will be thoroughly investigated, and the team will find out how the coaches of the train derailed.

Loud Noise Heard

Local people said that the sound of the accident was so loud that they reached the spot after hearing it. Currently, train operations are being carried out on the upline, and it is expected that traffic will normalize on the downline by late at night.

