Can you travel for free on trains for Maha Kumbh? Indian Railways provides this response

The railway reminded passengers that travelling without a valid ticket is “strictly prohibited” and a punishable offence. The statement added, “There is no provision for free travel during the Maha Kumbh Mela or any other occasion.” They also informed people that adequate arrangements have been made considering the increased number of passengers during the mela.

The railway statement said, “Adequate arrangements are being made, including the establishment of special holding areas, additional ticket counters, and other necessary facilities to manage the anticipated influx of passengers.” They added, “Indian Railways is committed to ensuring seamless travel for passengers during the Maha Kumbh Mela.”

Meanwhile, the Chief Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, Shashikant Tripathi, announced that Indian Railways is eliminating 21 level-crossing gates in Prayagraj to ensure smooth traffic movement. Under the major infrastructure revamp, 21 level-crossing gates are being eliminated at a cost of approximately ₹450 crore. Tripathi said, “21 LC (level-crossing) gates are being prepared at a cost of around ₹450 crore. 15 of these gates are ready and the rest will be completed by December.”