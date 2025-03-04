scriptTrain coupling snaps mid-journey, Nandan Kanan Express separates into two parts | Train coupling snaps mid-journey, Nandan Kanan Express separates into two parts | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Train coupling snaps mid-journey, Nandan Kanan Express separates into two parts

Train Accident: The front portion of the train, comprising the engine and six coaches, travelled approximately 200 metres before coming to a halt.

BharatMar 04, 2025 / 08:58 am

Patrika Desk

Train Accident: The Nandan Kanan Express (train number 12876), travelling from Anand Vihar, Delhi to Puri (Odisha), was involved in an accident. The train was already running more than three hours behind its scheduled arrival time of 6:25 PM. At approximately 9:30 PM, the train slowly gained speed from platform number 1 of DDU (Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya) Junction.

15 Coaches Detached

Just six kilometres from the station, an unforeseen incident occurred. The slow-moving train suddenly jolted and split into two. This was due to a broken coupling on the S4 sleeper coach. The front section of the train, including the engine and six coaches, moved approximately 200 metres forward before stopping. The rear section—comprising 15 coaches, including AC coaches and the guard’s van—was left behind on the track.

Both Sections of the Train Brought Back to the Station

News of the train splitting into two spread rapidly through the control room at DDU Junction. Railway officials were alerted and immediately sprang into action. Both sections of the damaged train were carefully brought back to the station—one section stopped at platform 7 and the other at platform 8. Under the bright floodlights, engineers and technicians assessed the damage. The S4 sleeper coach, with its completely broken coupling, was deemed unfit for further travel. It was detached from the train, and passengers were transferred to other coaches. After hours of work, the two sections of the train were reconnected.

