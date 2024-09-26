Rail Jihad: What is ‘Rail Jihad’, why has this word become a topic of discussion?

In our country, many rail accidents are happening, but these are not accidents, they are conspiracies. When the Vande Bharat train is running, stones are being pelted, cylinders are being placed on the tracks, and people are being caught doing this. We can call this ‘rail jihad’.

Leader Kapil Mishra said that this is a new form of terrorism, in which small children are breaking railway tracks, and removing fishplates because there is a section in this country that does not like progress and development. They are ready to stoop to any level to defame the Modi government.

Along with this, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that somewhere, anti-India elements are active, who do not want India’s economy to grow, nor do they want India to move forward. Trains are a very important part of India’s economy, and crores of people travel by them every day. They want to create an atmosphere of fear inside the country, they want to promote terrorist activities in the country. This is a growing India, this is a strong India. Our railway employees and railway force, ministry are all alert and aware. The MLA has also demanded that an act be made against this.