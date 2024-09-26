scriptRail Jihad: What is ‘Rail Jihad’, why has this word become a topic of discussion? | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Rail Jihad: What is ‘Rail Jihad’, why has this word become a topic of discussion?

Rail jihad: You must have heard many names related to jihad, such as love jihad and land jihad, but have you heard of rail jihad? Let’s find out what rail jihad is and where this name came from, and why it has become a topic of discussion these days.

New DelhiSep 26, 2024 / 03:20 am

Patrika Desk

In our country, it is often seen that people use railway tracks to get their demands met. You must have read news of unusual activities on tracks at many places, but these days, one word is being widely discussed – ‘rail jihad’. Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra has given this name ‘rail jihad’. He believes that all this is being done to defame the Modi government.
In our country, many rail accidents are happening, but these are not accidents, they are conspiracies. When the Vande Bharat train is running, stones are being pelted, cylinders are being placed on the tracks, and people are being caught doing this. We can call this ‘rail jihad’.
Leader Kapil Mishra said that this is a new form of terrorism, in which small children are breaking railway tracks, and removing fishplates because there is a section in this country that does not like progress and development. They are ready to stoop to any level to defame the Modi government.
Along with this, BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that somewhere, anti-India elements are active, who do not want India’s economy to grow, nor do they want India to move forward. Trains are a very important part of India’s economy, and crores of people travel by them every day. They want to create an atmosphere of fear inside the country, they want to promote terrorist activities in the country. This is a growing India, this is a strong India. Our railway employees and railway force, ministry are all alert and aware. The MLA has also demanded that an act be made against this.

News / National News / Rail Jihad: What is ‘Rail Jihad’, why has this word become a topic of discussion?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

world

PM Modi fearlessly said this big thing in the United Nations General Assembly, everyone was left stunned

in 4 hours

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

world

Israel Launches Deadliest Attack on Lebanon, 182 People Killed in Intense Airstrikes

in 4 hours

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

National News

Delhi Political Drama: Atishi will run the ‘Khada government’ in Delhi! Calls herself ‘Bharat’ and Kejriwal as ‘Shri Ram’

in 4 hours

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

world

India will host the Quad leaders’ summit in 2025

in 4 hours

J & K Assembly Elections

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

राष्ट्रीय

‘दूसरे राज्यों के लोग चला रहे जम्मू कश्मीर’, वोटिंग के बीच यह क्या बोल गए Rahul Gandhi

6 hours ago

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

राष्ट्रीय

Jammu Kashmir Election: उलझन में सियासी दल, किसका होगा ‘कश्मीर का ताज’, समझें गणित

15 hours ago

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

राष्ट्रीय

भारत को ISIS और अलकायदा से ज्यादा खतरा, सरकार उखाड़ फेंकना चाहते हैं, उठाने होंगे ये ‘बड़े कदम’

5 days ago

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

राष्ट्रीय

Srinagar में PM Modi की सभा से पहले बवाल! छात्र ने कहा- कश्मीर को पिंजरा बनाकर रखा है

5 days ago

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

विदेश

कांग्रेस-नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस गठबंधन के अनुच्छेद 370 और 35A की वापसी के रुख पर पाकिस्तान का समर्थन, बीजेपी ने किया पलटवार

5 days ago

Haryana Assembly Elections

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कार्यक्रम के बीच भड़के मनोहर लाल खट्टर, कहा- हिम्मत कैसे हुई, बाहर निकालो

5 hours ago

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

राष्ट्रीय

Holiday: इस राज्य में 5 अक्टूबर को स्पेशल छुट्टी का ऐलान, जानें वजह

10 hours ago

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Chunav: ‘AAP के बिना हरियाणा में नहीं बन रही अगली सरकार’, जानें Arvind Kejriwal ने ऐसा क्यों कहा…

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा के बहाने नायब सिंह सैनी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना, बताया दलित विरोधी

1 day ago

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

राष्ट्रीय

Haryana Election: कुमारी सैलजा की नाराजगी पर भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने दिया बड़ा बयान, जानिए क्या कहा…

2 days ago

Latest National News News

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

Political

Amit Shah made a big announcement, you will get free gas cylinders twice in this state!

in 5 hours

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

National News

Indian company to prepare a constellation of satellites like Starlink or OneWeb!

in 5 hours

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

National News

Snake in Train: Poisonous Snake Spotted in AC Coach of Garib Rath, Passengers in Panic, Video Goes Viral

in 5 hours

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

National News

Companies Returning to India for Investment, Had Left a Few Years Ago

in 5 hours

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.