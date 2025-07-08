Train Hits School Bus at Crossing: Three Children Killed, Several Injured

A major accident occurred in Semmankuppam, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. A school bus was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a train. Three school students died at the scene, and several others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised.
Locals reported that five children were in the bus at the time of the incident. The train's impact severely damaged the bus. They stated that at approximately 7:45 AM, the bus carrying five children was attempting to cross railway level crossing gate number 170 when it was hit by the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train.
Cuddalore SP Jayakumar stated that three students died, and two other students and the bus driver were injured. The Railway Police, railway officials, and state police are investigating the incident.