8 July 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Train Hits School Bus at Crossing: Three Children Killed, Several Injured

A school bus was crossing a railway track when a passing train collided with it. Three school students died on the spot in the accident, while three others sustained serious injuries.

Chennai

Patrika Desk

Jul 08, 2025

School Bus Accident (Photo: ANI)
School Bus Accident (Photo: ANI)

A major accident occurred in Semmankuppam, Cuddalore district, Tamil Nadu. A school bus was crossing a railway track when it was struck by a train. Three school students died at the scene, and several others sustained serious injuries and were hospitalised.

Locals reported that five children were in the bus at the time of the incident. The train's impact severely damaged the bus. They stated that at approximately 7:45 AM, the bus carrying five children was attempting to cross railway level crossing gate number 170 when it was hit by the Villupuram-Mayiladuthurai passenger train.

Cuddalore SP Jayakumar stated that three students died, and two other students and the bus driver were injured. The Railway Police, railway officials, and state police are investigating the incident.

Updated on:

08 Jul 2025 05:15 pm

Published on:

08 Jul 2025 02:11 pm

