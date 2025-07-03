scriptTrain with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss | Train with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss | Latest News | Patrika News
Train with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss

BharatJul 03, 2025 / 09:43 am

Patrika Desk

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train

Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train: The Indian Railways has launched the Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train to offer pilgrims and tourists an experience of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. On 25 July, this special train will depart from Safdarjung Railway Station, Delhi, for the Shri Ramayana Yatra. The railway initiative is in line with the Indian government’s “Dekho Apna Desh” (See Your Country) and “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” (One India, Best India) visions to promote domestic tourism.

Purpose and Significance of the Journey

The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train aims to promote Indian culture and religious sites. This journey will cover places associated with the life and legacy of Lord Rama. The IRCTC’s special tour, spanning 17 days, will visit Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, and then return to Delhi.

Places to be Visited

The first stop will be Ayodhya, where the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Saryu Ghat will be visited. Following this, the train will proceed to Buxar in Bihar to visit the Ram-Janaki Temple and other religious sites. Next, the tour will visit Nasik, where the Panchavati area and Trimbakeshwar Temple will be visited. Finally, the tour will conclude with a visit to the Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi in Rameshwaram. On the 17th day, the train will return to Delhi.

Amenities on Board

Passengers can book seats with a 25% payment. The train offers several amenities, including two modern kitchens, two restaurants, sensor-based washrooms, foot massagers, and AC coaches. Each coach also has security guards and CCTV cameras.

Boarding Points

Passengers can board and alight from the train at Delhi, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Etawah, Tundla, Lucknow, and Kanpur stations.

