Train with Just 150 Seats to Start Soon, Route Too Tempting to Miss

Purpose and Significance of the Journey The Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train aims to promote Indian culture and religious sites. This journey will cover places associated with the life and legacy of Lord Rama. The IRCTC’s special tour, spanning 17 days, will visit Ayodhya, Nandigram, Sitamarhi, Janakpur, Buxar, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Chitrakoot, Nasik, Hampi, Rameshwaram, and then return to Delhi.

Places to be Visited The first stop will be Ayodhya, where the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, Hanuman Garhi, and Saryu Ghat will be visited. Following this, the train will proceed to Buxar in Bihar to visit the Ram-Janaki Temple and other religious sites. Next, the tour will visit Nasik, where the Panchavati area and Trimbakeshwar Temple will be visited. Finally, the tour will conclude with a visit to the Ramanathaswamy Temple and Dhanushkodi in Rameshwaram. On the 17th day, the train will return to Delhi.

Amenities on Board Passengers can book seats with a 25% payment. The train offers several amenities, including two modern kitchens, two restaurants, sensor-based washrooms, foot massagers, and AC coaches. Each coach also has security guards and CCTV cameras.