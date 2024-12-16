Truck and Trolley Collision Cause Fiery Crash, Drivers Escape

This incident occurred in front of the Sharada Temple, under the jurisdiction of the Barela police station. A trolley carrying cement was reportedly heading towards Raipur, while a truck laden with asphalt was travelling towards Jabalpur. The collision occurred in front of the temple. Both vehicles ignited upon impact.

Long Traffic Jam After the Accident Residents rescued both drivers before alerting the police and fire brigade. The fire brigade arrived and extinguished the blaze after considerable effort. The incident caused a significant traffic jam on both sides of the Barela road.