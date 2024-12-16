Truck and Trolley Collision Cause Fiery Crash, Drivers Escape

Truck-Trolley Accident: Despite the administration’s strict measures and the Traffic Department’s continuous road safety campaigns, the carnage caused by speeding continues unabated in Madhya Pradesh. Recent news of a road accident has emerged from Jabalpur. A high-speed truck and a trolley collided head-on. The impact was so severe that both vehicles immediately caught fire. Residents swiftly rescued the drivers, saving their lives.
This incident occurred in front of the Sharada Temple, under the jurisdiction of the Barela police station. A trolley carrying cement was reportedly heading towards Raipur, while a truck laden with asphalt was travelling towards Jabalpur. The collision occurred in front of the temple. Both vehicles ignited upon impact.
Long Traffic Jam After the Accident
Residents rescued both drivers before alerting the police and fire brigade. The fire brigade arrived and extinguished the blaze after considerable effort. The incident caused a significant traffic jam on both sides of the Barela road.