Truck falls into 1000ft gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, killing 22

A tragic accident occurred in the Huliang area of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. A truck carrying labourers fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge. 22 people died in this accident. The bodies of 13 people have been recovered. Rescue operations are currently underway. It is being reported that this accident happened in Lailang Basti, located between Mithungana and Melang Basti. All of them had come from Assam for labour work.
The truck slipped from the hill and fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge, killing everyone on board except one person. The district administration, considering the seriousness of the accident, has dispatched a rescue team to the spot.
