11 December 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Weather

Patrika Special

Kulish 100th

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

Politics

International

Education

Opinion

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

icon

Plus

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Truck falls into 1000ft gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, killing 22

A truck slipped from a mountain and fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge, killing everyone on board except one person.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 11, 2025

अरुणाचल प्रदेश में 22 लोगों की मौत

Image: Patrika

A tragic accident occurred in the Huliang area of Anjaw district in Arunachal Pradesh. A truck carrying labourers fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge. 22 people died in this accident. The bodies of 13 people have been recovered. Rescue operations are currently underway. It is being reported that this accident happened in Lailang Basti, located between Mithungana and Melang Basti. All of them had come from Assam for labour work.

One Person Survives

The truck slipped from the hill and fell into a 1000-foot-deep gorge, killing everyone on board except one person. The district administration, considering the seriousness of the accident, has dispatched a rescue team to the spot.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

11 Dec 2025 04:26 pm

English News / National News / Truck falls into 1000ft gorge in Arunachal Pradesh, killing 22

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Parliament Winter Session

PM Modi

Year Ender

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.