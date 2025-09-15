Trump Tariffs Hit Andhra Pradesh: Rs 250 Billion Loss, CM Naidu Demands Action

Trump Tariff: America has imposed a 50% tariff on India. The impact of Trump's tariff is now being felt on the economy. Shrimp exporters in Andhra Pradesh have suffered a loss of ₹250 billion. A tariff burden of approximately ₹60 billion is being imposed on nearly 2,000 containers being exported to America. Due to this, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the Modi government at the centre to help the fish farmers. Naidu said that the state's fish farmers and farmers are facing a serious crisis. In fact, after the announcement of Trump's 50% tariff, along with a 5.76% countervailing duty and a 3.96% anti-dumping duty, the total tariff has reached 59.72%.