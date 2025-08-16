Trump Urges Zelenskyy to Visit US After Putin Meeting

America-Russia Summit: Following the Russia-America summit in Alaska, US President Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. He briefed Zelensky on his conversation with Putin and invited him to visit the US soon. Reports suggest Zelensky may travel from Kyiv to Washington on August 18.
Axios, citing its sources, reported that Trump told Zelensky during their conversation that he believes a swift peace agreement is preferable to a ceasefire. The reporter also stated that the US President spoke with Zelensky and European leaders for about an hour and a half. Reuters added that European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte were also involved in this conversation. Trump reportedly spoke with European leaders for over an hour.
The global community has begun to react to the Putin-Trump meeting. Norway's Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide stated that it is too early to say whether any progress was made from the Trump-Putin meeting. Lithuania's Minister of Defence commented on the Putin-Trump talks, stating that they hope Ukraine and Europe will not attempt to disrupt the talks.
US President Donald Trump once again alluded to the India-Pakistan military clashes. In an interview with Fox News, he said that their primary goal is to prevent war. He claimed a decisive role in preventing six major wars. Regarding the India-Pakistan military clash, he stated, "They were bombing each other. The situation could have escalated to nuclear war. I stopped it." He also mentioned ending military clashes between Cambodia and Thailand, and Azerbaijan and Armenia.