scriptTrump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’ | Trump&#39;s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 Countries Including India, China Faces Larger &#39;Tariff Bomb&#39; | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Following this announcement by Trump, the additional 26% tariff imposed on India will also be temporarily suspended.

BharatApr 10, 2025 / 11:03 am

Patrika Desk

China faces larger 'tariff bomb'

China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

Trump’s Tariff Pause: US President Donald Trump announced a 90-day pause on newly imposed tariffs on imported goods just hours after they came into effect on Wednesday. President Trump offered this reprieve to countries that have not retaliated with tariffs against the US and are willing to negotiate. However, the baseline 10% tariff will remain in place.
Trump excluded China, which announced 84% retaliatory tariffs on US goods on Wednesday. Trump stated that he would now impose a 125% tariff on China. He claimed that approximately 75 countries are ready to negotiate. Following Trump’s announcement, the additional 26% tariff imposed on India will also be temporarily suspended. However, it remains unclear whether Europe and Canada will receive the same 90-day reprieve. Some reports suggest that all countries except China have received relief, although both Europe and Canada also took retaliatory measures on Wednesday.

China Imposes 84%, Europe 25% Retaliatory Tariffs on US

Before US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on increased tariffs, China and the European Union (EU) launched retaliatory strikes on Wednesday, escalating the trade war. China retaliated by imposing an additional 50% tariff on US goods, bringing the total tariff to 84%. The new tariffs will come into effect after 12 noon on Thursday. Meanwhile, the EU, in an unprecedented move, announced a 25% additional tariff on US products worth over €20 billion, including soybeans, motorcycles, and cosmetics.

Six US AI Companies Blacklisted in China

China has taken several retaliatory steps against the US. These include blacklisting six US artificial intelligence (AI) firms and adding 11 others to its list of ‘unreliable entities’. This move aims to restrict US access to Chinese technology. China also announced it is launching a new case against the US at the World Trade Organization and is prepared to ‘fight to the end’ if Washington escalates further.

Indian Exporters Need Not Panic: Goyal

Meanwhile, in India, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal urged exporters not to panic. In a meeting held to discuss the emerging trade scenario due to the Trump tariffs, Goyal assured that India is working to strike the right mix and balance for the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA) with the US.

News / National News / Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

National News

Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

in 4 hours

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

Special

SI Paper Leak: RAS Officer Implicated

in 2 hours

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 2 hours

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

UP News

Yogi government’s big gift: 2% DA hike for state employees,16 lakh to benefit

in 2 hours

Latest National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

National News

Air India Passenger Urinates on Fellow Passenger; Ministry to Take Action

in 2 hours

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

National News

RBI MPC cuts repo rate by 25 bps

19 hours ago

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

Tollywood

7-Year-Old Son of Pawan Kalyan Suffers Burns in Singapore School Fire

2 days ago

Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

National News

Bihar Ministers Receive Significant Salary Hike Ahead of Elections

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.