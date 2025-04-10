Trump’s Tariff Pause: Relief for 75 countries, including India; China faces larger ‘tariff bomb’

Trump excluded China, which announced 84% retaliatory tariffs on US goods on Wednesday. Trump stated that he would now impose a 125% tariff on China. He claimed that approximately 75 countries are ready to negotiate. Following Trump’s announcement, the additional 26% tariff imposed on India will also be temporarily suspended. However, it remains unclear whether Europe and Canada will receive the same 90-day reprieve. Some reports suggest that all countries except China have received relief, although both Europe and Canada also took retaliatory measures on Wednesday.

China Imposes 84%, Europe 25% Retaliatory Tariffs on US Before US President Donald Trump’s announcement of a 90-day pause on increased tariffs, China and the European Union (EU) launched retaliatory strikes on Wednesday, escalating the trade war. China retaliated by imposing an additional 50% tariff on US goods, bringing the total tariff to 84%. The new tariffs will come into effect after 12 noon on Thursday. Meanwhile, the EU, in an unprecedented move, announced a 25% additional tariff on US products worth over €20 billion, including soybeans, motorcycles, and cosmetics.

Six US AI Companies Blacklisted in China China has taken several retaliatory steps against the US. These include blacklisting six US artificial intelligence (AI) firms and adding 11 others to its list of ‘unreliable entities’. This move aims to restrict US access to Chinese technology. China also announced it is launching a new case against the US at the World Trade Organization and is prepared to ‘fight to the end’ if Washington escalates further.