Two arrested in Mangaluru for cheating e-commerce firm

How the accused were caught The Mangaluru City Police Commissioner, Anupam Agrawal, said on Sunday that the accused used a fake address near the KSRTC bus stand and placed orders for expensive items like Sony cameras under the name Amit. Meena would provide incorrect OTPs during delivery, forcing the delivery personnel to return the package. Meanwhile, Gurjar would replace the high-value cameras with low-cost items, making it difficult for the delivery personnel to detect the fraud. The accused would then sell the stolen items. They would change their SIM cards after each order. Their modus operandi was exposed when they cancelled an order for a high-value camera, raising suspicions at the e-commerce firm’s distribution center.

Seized property worth The police have seized property worth Rs 11.45 lakh from the accused. Meena was arrested on October 18, and Gurjar was arrested on October 28 in Mangaluru. Both are suspected to be involved in other fraudulent activities in Assam, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan.