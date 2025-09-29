Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Visa Overstay in Delhi

The police received a tip-off that an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was looking for a place to stay in the Mahipalpur area. Based on this information, a raid was conducted, and two suspects were apprehended. During interrogation, both identified themselves as Md. Abdul Aziz Mian and Md. Rafiqul Islam. They confessed that they had come to India on valid visas about two years ago, but did not return after their visas expired and were living illegally. No valid documents were found with them, after which the police took them into custody.