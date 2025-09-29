Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Two Bangladeshi Nationals Detained for Visa Overstay in Delhi

The Delhi Police have apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals for overstaying their visas and have handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO). The deportation process has commenced from the FRRO.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Sep 29, 2025

Illegal Migrants (Image: IANS)

The vigilance of the Delhi Police against illegal immigrants has achieved another success in the capital, Delhi. The Operations Cell has apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals who were illegally residing in India after their visas expired. Both accused had been overstaying in India for approximately two years. The police have handed them over to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) after interrogation, from where the process of deporting them to Bangladesh is being expedited.

Came to India Two Years Ago

The police received a tip-off that an illegal Bangladeshi immigrant was looking for a place to stay in the Mahipalpur area. Based on this information, a raid was conducted, and two suspects were apprehended. During interrogation, both identified themselves as Md. Abdul Aziz Mian and Md. Rafiqul Islam. They confessed that they had come to India on valid visas about two years ago, but did not return after their visas expired and were living illegally. No valid documents were found with them, after which the police took them into custody.

Action Against Illegal Immigrants Continues

A senior Delhi Police official stated, "Our action against illegal immigrants is ongoing. In recent times, several such cases have come to light where Bangladeshi citizens were overstaying their visas. Ensuring deportation in these cases is our priority." This action is part of a special campaign against illegal Bangladeshi immigrants in Delhi. In September alone, the Delhi Police have apprehended over 25 Bangladeshi nationals from various areas, most of whom have been deported.

Increased Surveillance in Areas

The police say that these immigrants often work at construction sites or in small businesses in search of cheap labour and live in anonymity. Following this incident, additional surveillance has been increased in Mahipalpur and surrounding areas. If you have any information about suspicious activity, please contact the nearest police station or the helpline at 112.

29 Sept 2025 10:48 am

