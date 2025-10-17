Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Two brothers shot in Delhi, one dead and the other in critical condition

In the Shastri Park police station area of Delhi, two cousins were shot late at night. One brother died in this incident, while the condition of the other remains critical. The injured youth has a bullet wound in his stomach and is undergoing treatment.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 17, 2025

Crime News

Two brothers shot in Delhi (Representative image)

Sensational news has emerged from the capital city of Delhi. A shooting incident took place late on Thursday night in the Shastri Park police station area, located in the northeast part of the city. During this incident, unknown miscreants shot two cousins. One youth died in this attack, while the other is critically injured. The deceased has been identified as Uvam, and the injured youth's name is Nadeem, who has been shot in the stomach. The police have started investigating the matter and are on the lookout for the attackers.

Police received information at 3 AM

The police received information about the incident around 3 AM through a call. The caller informed the police that two individuals were found lying in a pool of blood on the service road near Shastri Park Red Light Chowk. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Shastri Park police station immediately reached the spot. There, two youths were found to have been shot. Both were immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared Uvam dead. Subsequently, Uvam's body was sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, Nadeem was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition remains critical.

Deceased youth had come to his sister's house

According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that Uvam had come to his sister's house in Gandhi Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Street Number 17, Delhi, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, along with his mother.

The deceased's father stated that Uvam had been searched for since 2 AM, but he could not be found. A while later, a call came from the police that he had been found injured, but later his death was confirmed. The police have not yet been able to ascertain the reason behind the shooting or the identity of the attackers. Investigating officers state that the identity of the attackers and the reasons for the incident will only be revealed after Nadeem regains consciousness and provides his statement. Some important clues have been collected from the crime scene, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to trace the accused.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

17 Oct 2025 12:39 pm

English News / National News / Two brothers shot in Delhi, one dead and the other in critical condition

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Grenade Attack on Army Camp, Three Soldiers Critically Injured

Attack on Assam Army Camp
National News

AQI Update: Concern over worsening air quality in winter, alert issued for major cities

National News

Goa Agriculture Minister and Former CM Ravi Naik Passes Away Due to Heart Attack, PM Modi Pays Tribute

National News

Bihar: 22 CISF Personnel Injured After Truck Collides with Bus in Saran

National News

Punjab Police and BSF Bust Arms Smuggling Racket Based on intelligence

National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.