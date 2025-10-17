Two brothers shot in Delhi, one dead and the other in critical condition

Two brothers shot in Delhi (Representative image)
Sensational news has emerged from the capital city of Delhi. A shooting incident took place late on Thursday night in the Shastri Park police station area, located in the northeast part of the city. During this incident, unknown miscreants shot two cousins. One youth died in this attack, while the other is critically injured. The deceased has been identified as Uvam, and the injured youth's name is Nadeem, who has been shot in the stomach. The police have started investigating the matter and are on the lookout for the attackers.
The police received information about the incident around 3 AM through a call. The caller informed the police that two individuals were found lying in a pool of blood on the service road near Shastri Park Red Light Chowk. Upon receiving the information, a team from the Shastri Park police station immediately reached the spot. There, two youths were found to have been shot. Both were immediately taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared Uvam dead. Subsequently, Uvam's body was sent for a post-mortem. Meanwhile, Nadeem was taken to a nearby hospital where his condition remains critical.
According to the police, preliminary investigation has revealed that Uvam had come to his sister's house in Gandhi Nagar, Kailash Nagar, Street Number 17, Delhi, from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, along with his mother.
The deceased's father stated that Uvam had been searched for since 2 AM, but he could not be found. A while later, a call came from the police that he had been found injured, but later his death was confirmed. The police have not yet been able to ascertain the reason behind the shooting or the identity of the attackers. Investigating officers state that the identity of the attackers and the reasons for the incident will only be revealed after Nadeem regains consciousness and provides his statement. Some important clues have been collected from the crime scene, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being examined to trace the accused.
