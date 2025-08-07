Two CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured in Jammu and Kashmir Accident

CRPF Vehicle Accident: A major accident occurred on Thursday (7 August, 2025) in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. A vehicle of the 187th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), travelling from Kadwa towards Basantgarh, skidded off the road in the Kandwa area and plunged into a deep gorge. Two CRPF personnel died on the spot, while 12 others were injured.
According to reports, the accident happened around 10:30 am when 23 personnel, returning from an operation, were travelling in the vehicle. Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge after losing control. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and administration teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured personnel were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is being monitored.
Following the accident, local residents actively participated in the rescue operations. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident, stating, “Deeply saddened to hear about the CRPF vehicle accident in the Kandwa-Basantgarh area of Udhampur. I have spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation.” He mentioned in a social media post that rescue operations were immediately launched and local people also came forward to help.
At the request of Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, army helicopters were deployed to transport critically injured personnel to the hospital. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences, stating, “Saddened by the death of CRPF personnel in the accident. We will never forget their sacrifice. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”
An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. This area of Udhampur is hilly, making the roads challenging, especially during the monsoon season. This accident once again highlights the difficult conditions under which CRPF personnel serve.