7 August 2025,

Thursday

Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Rakhi 2025

TAFE MF Logo

Independence Day

Weather

Bihar Election 2025

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Two CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured in Jammu and Kashmir Accident

In Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir, a vehicle belonging to the 187th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge. Two jawans died on the spot, while twelve others sustained injuries.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 07, 2025

JK Accident
CRPF's vehicle (Photo: ANI)

CRPF Vehicle Accident: A major accident occurred on Thursday (7 August, 2025) in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district, Jammu and Kashmir. A vehicle of the 187th Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), travelling from Kadwa towards Basantgarh, skidded off the road in the Kandwa area and plunged into a deep gorge. Two CRPF personnel died on the spot, while 12 others were injured.

Vehicle Plunges into Gorge After Losing Control

According to reports, the accident happened around 10:30 am when 23 personnel, returning from an operation, were travelling in the vehicle. Preliminary information suggests that the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the gorge after losing control. Upon receiving information about the accident, police and administration teams reached the spot and started rescue operations. The injured personnel were immediately admitted to a nearby hospital where their condition is being monitored.

Locals Assist in Rescue Efforts

Following the accident, local residents actively participated in the rescue operations. Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the accident, stating, “Deeply saddened to hear about the CRPF vehicle accident in the Kandwa-Basantgarh area of Udhampur. I have spoken to Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, who is monitoring the situation.” He mentioned in a social media post that rescue operations were immediately launched and local people also came forward to help.

Army Assistance

At the request of Udhampur Deputy Commissioner Saloni Rai, army helicopters were deployed to transport critically injured personnel to the hospital. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also expressed condolences, stating, “Saddened by the death of CRPF personnel in the accident. We will never forget their sacrifice. I wish the injured a speedy recovery.”

Investigation Launched

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. This area of Udhampur is hilly, making the roads challenging, especially during the monsoon season. This accident once again highlights the difficult conditions under which CRPF personnel serve.

Share the news:

Related Topics

CRPF

Published on:

07 Aug 2025 03:33 pm

English News / National News / Two CRPF Jawans Killed, 12 Injured in Jammu and Kashmir Accident
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Iran Israel Conflict Latest Updates

Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crashs

India Vs Eng Test

Top Categories

Health

Bollywood

National

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Code of Conduct

About Us

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.