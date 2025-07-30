30 July 2025,

Wednesday

National News

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed in Poonch Encounter

Security forces eliminated two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in an encounter in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir.

Poonch

Patrika Desk

Jul 30, 2025

Two Terrorists Killed (Photo Source: ANI)

Jammu Kashmir Encounter: Security forces in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, have achieved a significant success against terrorism. In an intense encounter on Wednesday morning, security forces eliminated two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. This operation began during an attempt to thwart infiltration from across the border.

Eliminated During a Search Operation

Based on intelligence inputs, a joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a search operation in an area of Poonch. During this operation, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, resulting in a retaliatory action that eliminated both terrorists. A large quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the encounter site.

Lashkar-e-Taiba Affiliated Terrorists

Police and army officials stated that the slain terrorists were affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba and were attempting to infiltrate from across the border. This operation is considered a significant step in the ongoing anti-terrorism operations.

Increase in Terrorist Activities

In recent months, Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed an increase in terrorist activities, prompting security forces to conduct continuous search and cordon operations. This encounter once again demonstrates the commitment of the security forces towards maintaining peace and security in the region.

Deployment of Additional Forces

Additional forces have been deployed in the area following the operation, and search operations are ongoing to ensure that no other terrorists are present in the region.

Published on:

30 Jul 2025 12:05 pm

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Killed in Poonch Encounter
