Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, addressing the public at Indore’s Nehru Stadium, announced the development of two new megacities in the state.

IndoreJan 27, 2025 / 09:21 am

Patrika Desk

MP News: Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Dr Mohan Yadav hoisted the Tricolour at a ceremony held in Indore’s Nehru Stadium. Following this, he observed cultural programmes performed by school children. During this time, CM Mohan announced that two megacities would be created by combining several cities. He also highlighted the achievements of the state government.

Nine Districts to be Combined to Create Two Megacities

The CM stated that Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, and Dhar will be combined to form one megacity. Similarly, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Rajgarh will be merged to create another. Discussions regarding the formation of these two megacities have been ongoing for several months. This development is expected to boost economic growth in the surrounding rural areas.

1450-Kilometre-Long Shriram Van Gaman Path to be Constructed

CM Mohan announced the decision to construct a 1450-kilometre-long Shriram Van Gaman Path in the state. A plan has also been formulated to connect pilgrimage sites associated with the life of Lord Krishna through the creation of a ‘Shri Krishna Pathey’. He expressed his happiness at the state’s rich history connected to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, stating that the government aims to revive this glorious chapter in the state’s history. The construction of a Gita Bhavan in every urban body has also been approved.

Government to Manage Public Transport

The CM further stated that Madhya Pradesh was the only state in the country where the absence of a government-run public transport system had led to reliance on private operators. The government has now decided to manage public transport itself, ensuring connectivity from village to village. This will strengthen transport infrastructure in both megacities and rural areas.

Central Government’s Focus on State Development

The Chief Minister acknowledged the central government’s support in various projects, including the metro train project and the Indore-Manmad rail line. The central government has sanctioned ₹3500 crore for national highways. Projects worth ₹350 crore, including an elevated corridor in Indore, have also been approved. Permission has been granted to upgrade the Bhopal-Kanpur economic corridor to a four-lane highway. Significant progress has also been made in expanding aviation services.

