Two Megacities to be Created from 9 MP Districts: CM Announces

Nine Districts to be Combined to Create Two Megacities The CM stated that Ujjain, Indore, Dewas, and Dhar will be combined to form one megacity. Similarly, Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, and Rajgarh will be merged to create another. Discussions regarding the formation of these two megacities have been ongoing for several months. This development is expected to boost economic growth in the surrounding rural areas.

1450-Kilometre-Long Shriram Van Gaman Path to be Constructed CM Mohan announced the decision to construct a 1450-kilometre-long Shriram Van Gaman Path in the state. A plan has also been formulated to connect pilgrimage sites associated with the life of Lord Krishna through the creation of a ‘Shri Krishna Pathey’. He expressed his happiness at the state’s rich history connected to Lord Ram and Lord Krishna, stating that the government aims to revive this glorious chapter in the state’s history. The construction of a Gita Bhavan in every urban body has also been approved.

Government to Manage Public Transport The CM further stated that Madhya Pradesh was the only state in the country where the absence of a government-run public transport system had led to reliance on private operators. The government has now decided to manage public transport itself, ensuring connectivity from village to village. This will strengthen transport infrastructure in both megacities and rural areas.