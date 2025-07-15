15 July 2025,

Tuesday

Two Passengers Attempt to Force Entry into Cockpit, Causing Chaos on Delhi-Mumbai Flight

The flight captain handed them over to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force).

New Delhi

Patrika Desk

Jul 15, 2025

Two unruly passengers on a SpiceJet flight attempted to forcefully enter the cockpit, causing chaos onboard. The crew and pilots offloaded the passengers upon landing at Delhi Airport (Delhi Airport) and handed them over to the CISF (Central Industrial Security Force). Police have taken both into custody for questioning.

Flight Scheduled from Delhi to Mumbai

According to reports, SpiceJet flight number SG9282, scheduled from Delhi to Mumbai, experienced a disruption when two passengers attempted to enter the cockpit. They interfered with the aircraft's operations. While the cabin crew, captain, and fellow passengers attempted to reason with them, the passengers refused to return to their seats.

Flight Departed at 7 PM

Following the disruption, the aircraft captain decided to offload the passengers at the gate and informed the CISF. The two passengers were then handed over to the CISF. According to information available on Flightradar24.com, a website that tracks flight information, the flight, originally scheduled for 12:30 PM, departed at 7:21 PM.

Published on:

15 Jul 2025 09:09 am

