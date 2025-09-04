Two Security Personnel Killed, One Critically Injured in Palamu Naxal Encounter

Two police personnel were martyred and one critically injured in a late-night encounter between police and Naxalites of the banned organisation, Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPSC), in Jharkhand's Palamau district on Wednesday.
The incident occurred between 1 am and 1:30 am in Kedal forest under Manatu police station area. Palamau SP Reeshma Ramesh confirmed the encounter and the martyrdom.
According to reports, police received intelligence inputs that Shashikant Ganjhu, a zonal commander of TSPSC with a bounty of ₹10 lakh on his head, might visit his village Kedal during the Karma festival.
Based on this information, police launched a special search operation. As the police team neared the village, the Naxalites were alerted. Shashikant Ganjhu and his squad opened fire suddenly. Police retaliated.
Three policemen were injured in the firing. They were immediately taken to Medini Rai Medical College and Hospital in Daltonganj, where doctors declared two constables dead.
The martyred personnel were identified as Santan Kumar and Sunil Ram. One of them was the bodyguard of the Palamau ASP. The injured constable is undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be critical.
This area has long been considered a stronghold of the TSPSC. Shashikant Ganjhu has been controlling the organisation's activities in Palamau and Chatra districts from this region. The Jharkhand government has announced a reward of ten lakh rupees on him.
According to police sources, there were continuous reports of Shashikant and his squad's activity in the area, following which the operation was launched.
Following the encounter, security forces have cordoned off the entire area and intensified the search operation. Police have also increased vigilance in nearby villages.
Palamau SP Reeshma Ramesh paid tributes to the martyred personnel, stating that their sacrifice would not go in vain. She informed that all possible arrangements have been made for the treatment of the injured constable.