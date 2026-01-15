15 January 2026,

Thursday

National News

Two teenage athletes found dead under suspicious circumstances at SAI hostel in Kerala, police investigating

A case of suspected death of two teenage athletes has come to light at the SAI Hostel in Kollam district of Kerala. Both athletes were found dead in the same room. The police reached the spot and started an investigation.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Kochi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 15, 2026

sports authority of india kollam, kerala

Sports Authority of India, Kollam, Kerala. (PC: Facebook/@Sports Authority of India SAI Kollam)

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in the sports world. A stir was created in the hostel of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) located in the Kollam district of Kerala on Thursday when the bodies of two teenage players were found. The deceased have been identified as 18 and 16 years old. One of the players was a resident of Kozhikode district, while the other was from Thiruvananthapuram district. Both players were residing in the hostel for regular training.

Did Not Arrive for Coaching in the Morning

According to information, when both players did not arrive for their daily coaching session in the morning, an attempt was made to find them. During the search, their bodies were found in the hostel room. Both lived in the same room, and the room door was locked from the inside. Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and have started investigating the matter. All aspects are being examined to ascertain the reasons behind the incident.

Published on:

15 Jan 2026 03:30 pm

News / National News / Two teenage athletes found dead under suspicious circumstances at SAI hostel in Kerala, police investigating

