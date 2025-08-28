Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

National News

Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

An encounter has taken place between terrorists and security forces in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists have been killed in this encounter. A search operation is underway.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Aug 28, 2025

Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir
जम्मू कश्मीर में मुठभेड़ (ANI)

An encounter has taken place between terrorists and security forces in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in this encounter. The Indian Army reported on X that information was received about two terrorists hiding in the Gurez area. Following this, a search operation was launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Upon encountering the security forces, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In retaliation, two terrorists were killed. A search operation is underway in the area.

Terrorists killed while infiltrating near Naushera Narad

An army official said that two terrorists were killed during infiltration near Naushera Narad in the Gurez sector. A search operation is underway in the area. Army officials said that earlier on 25 August, joint forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Baramulla.

Terrorists had attempted infiltration in the Torana area of the Uri sector when soldiers deployed on the Line of Control noticed suspicious activity. The infiltrators were challenged, following which there was an exchange of fire for some time. Subsequently, a large-scale search operation was launched to ensure that no terrorists managed to cross the Line of Control and infiltrate Indian territory.

Share the news:

Published on:

28 Aug 2025 11:03 am

English News / National News / Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.