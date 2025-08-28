Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

An encounter has taken place between terrorists and security forces in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in this encounter. The Indian Army reported on X that information was received about two terrorists hiding in the Gurez area. Following this, a search operation was launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Upon encountering the security forces, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In retaliation, two terrorists were killed. A search operation is underway in the area.