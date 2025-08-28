Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

An encounter has taken place between terrorists and security forces in the Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir. Two terrorists were killed in this encounter. The Indian Army reported on X that information was received about two terrorists hiding in the Gurez area. Following this, a search operation was launched in coordination with the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Upon encountering the security forces, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. In retaliation, two terrorists were killed. A search operation is underway in the area.
An army official said that two terrorists were killed during infiltration near Naushera Narad in the Gurez sector. A search operation is underway in the area. Army officials said that earlier on 25 August, joint forces foiled an infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in the Uri sector of Baramulla.
Terrorists had attempted infiltration in the Torana area of the Uri sector when soldiers deployed on the Line of Control noticed suspicious activity. The infiltrators were challenged, following which there was an exchange of fire for some time. Subsequently, a large-scale search operation was launched to ensure that no terrorists managed to cross the Line of Control and infiltrate Indian territory.