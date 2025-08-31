Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Weapons and Ammunition Recovered

Two terrorists have been arrested in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir. Two rifles and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

Jammu

Patrika Desk

Aug 31, 2025

J&K Police

In a significant operation on Sunday, police in Poonch, a border district of Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended two terrorists. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Tariq Sheikh, a resident of Azambad, and Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Chamber village.

Weapons Recovered

Officials stated that two rifles and ammunition were recovered during the raid. The police conducted this operation based on intelligence inputs. Following interrogation, police raided Tariq Sheikh's rented house in Jalian village, where the weapons and ammunition were found.

Anti-Terror Operation

This operation is part of an ongoing campaign against terrorism, aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region. Officials stated that the interrogation of both terrorists is underway to uncover their network and any other potential plans. This successful operation is expected to help curb terrorist activities in the area.

Published on:

31 Aug 2025 05:52 pm

Published on: 31 Aug 2025 05:52 pm
