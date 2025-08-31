Two Terrorists Killed in Jammu and Kashmir, Weapons and Ammunition Recovered

In a significant operation on Sunday, police in Poonch, a border district of Jammu and Kashmir, apprehended two terrorists. The arrested terrorists have been identified as Tariq Sheikh, a resident of Azambad, and Riyaz Ahmad, a resident of Chamber village.
Officials stated that two rifles and ammunition were recovered during the raid. The police conducted this operation based on intelligence inputs. Following interrogation, police raided Tariq Sheikh's rented house in Jalian village, where the weapons and ammunition were found.
This operation is part of an ongoing campaign against terrorism, aimed at ensuring peace and security in the region. Officials stated that the interrogation of both terrorists is underway to uncover their network and any other potential plans. This successful operation is expected to help curb terrorist activities in the area.