22 July 2025,

Tuesday

National News

Uddhav faction leader accused of raping 21-year-old married woman

Maharashtra Politics: A 21-year-old married woman has accused Kiran Kale, the city chief of Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, of rape.

Mumbai

Patrika Desk

Jul 22, 2025

Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray Kiran Kale rape case
Rape case filed against senior Thackeray faction leader

A sensational case has emerged from Ahalyanagar, Maharashtra. A 21-year-old married woman has accused Kiran Kale, the city chief of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), of rape.

The victim has filed an FIR against the Uddhav faction leader at the Ahalyanagar city police station. This incident has sent shockwaves through political circles.

According to the information received, the victim and her husband were involved in a continuous family dispute. During this time, the woman contacted Kiran Kale for help.

It is alleged that under the guise of help, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader of Uddhav Thackeray repeatedly raped the woman at his office between 2023 and 2024. The victim also alleged that Kale threatened to kill her if she revealed this to anyone.

The police have registered a case, taken accused Kiran Kale into custody, and the investigation is underway.

This case is being considered another major setback for the Thackeray faction. Recently, several Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders have left the party and joined the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi. Therefore, serious allegations against a senior official will not only damage the party's image but could also exacerbate the crisis of defections.

Published on:

22 Jul 2025 12:05 pm

English News / National News / Uddhav faction leader accused of raping 21-year-old married woman
