Udhampur Encounter: Army Neutralises Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

An encounter between the army and terrorists has come to light in Udhampur, Jammu-Kashmir, today. Officials stated that these terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the encounter between both sides had been ongoing since Tuesday. The army had surrounded the terrorists and asked them to surrender, but the terrorists did not do so. In such a situation, the army launched 'Operation Kiya' against the terrorists.
Troops of CIF Delta under the White Knight Corps, along with J&K Police and CRPF personnel, launched 'Operation Kiya'. Following specific intelligence about the movement of unknown suspects in the Johar-Marta village of Ram Nagar tehsil, the army initiated a cordon and search operation. During this, the terrorists were captured on camera attempting to escape from a cave. Subsequently, the army advanced and neutralised the terrorists. Two terrorists were killed in this encounter.
Officials reported that one of the two terrorists killed in the encounter was a senior commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, identified as Mavi. The second terrorist was with Mavi.
According to intelligence inputs, there may be more Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists present in the area. To prevent their escape, the army has cordoned off the entire area, and the search operation is still ongoing.
Big NewsView All
Bihar Election
National News
Trending