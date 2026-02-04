4 February 2026,

Wednesday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Budget 2026

Rashifal

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

Udhampur Encounter: Army Neutralises Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Udhampur Encounter: The army achieved success in Udhampur, Jammu and Kashmir today. The army has gunned down 2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Udhampur.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 04, 2026

Indian soldiers

An encounter between the army and terrorists has come to light in Udhampur, Jammu-Kashmir, today. Officials stated that these terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed, and the encounter between both sides had been ongoing since Tuesday. The army had surrounded the terrorists and asked them to surrender, but the terrorists did not do so. In such a situation, the army launched 'Operation Kiya' against the terrorists.

Two Terrorists Neutralised

Troops of CIF Delta under the White Knight Corps, along with J&K Police and CRPF personnel, launched 'Operation Kiya'. Following specific intelligence about the movement of unknown suspects in the Johar-Marta village of Ram Nagar tehsil, the army initiated a cordon and search operation. During this, the terrorists were captured on camera attempting to escape from a cave. Subsequently, the army advanced and neutralised the terrorists. Two terrorists were killed in this encounter.

One of the Neutralised Terrorists Was a Senior Jaish Commander

Officials reported that one of the two terrorists killed in the encounter was a senior commander of Jaish-e-Mohammed, identified as Mavi. The second terrorist was with Mavi.

Search Operation Underway

According to intelligence inputs, there may be more Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists present in the area. To prevent their escape, the army has cordoned off the entire area, and the search operation is still ongoing.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Related Topics

Indian army

Published on:

04 Feb 2026 02:39 pm

News / National News / Udhampur Encounter: Army Neutralises Two Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir

Big News

View All

Bihar Election

National News

Trending

Bihar Congress in Turmoil: Women's Wing President Resigns, Cites Moral Responsibility

डॉ. सरवत जहां फातमा
Patna

Bihar Cabinet: Know the three women ministers in Nitish Kumar’s new team

bihar new cabinet
National News

A Historic Milestone: Nitish Kumar Takes Oath as CM for the 10th Term

cm nitish oath ceremony
Patna

Pawan Singh Posts Thank You Message to Bihar Voters After Election

Pawan Singh Post after Wife Jyoti Singh
Bhojpuri

Bihar Election Results: Bhojpuri Stars Fail to Cast Spell in Bihar Elections, Khesari Lal and Ritesh Pandey Lagging Behind

bihar election result
Patna
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Budget 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

UGC विवाद

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.