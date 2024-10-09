scriptFree Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains | Latest News | Patrika News
Free Fortified Rice Under PMGKAY: Know the Welfare Schemes to get free grains

PMGKAY: The Cabinet has approved the supply of free fortified rice under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028.

Oct 09, 2024

Central Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has informed that the entire expenditure would be borne by the Central Government.

Approval till December 2028

After the Central Cabinet meeting, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The Cabinet has approved the supply of free fortified rice under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKAY) and other welfare schemes from July 2024 to December 2028.” This will reduce anemia and micronutrient deficiencies. The total financial impact will be ₹17,082 crore, and 100% financial support will be provided by the Central Government.

