Union Budget 2025: 10 Major Announcements for UP with Special Benefits for Women, Farmers, and Students

Uttar Pradesh Receives a Substantial Budget Allocation The Union Budget 2025 has allocated a total of ₹1.5 lakh crore for the development of states. Welfare Scheme for Dalit Women Union Budget 2025 includes schemes for the welfare of Dalit women. It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh has the largest Dalit population in India. The state’s total population is approximately 25 crore, encompassing 75 districts. Approximately 22% of the population belongs to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes.

Increased Seats in ITIs The Finance Minister announced an increase in the number of seats in Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of ITIs in the country, with a total of 3,204 ITIs, including 305 government and 2,899 private institutions. These institutes offer training in over 68 trades.

Ude Desh ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) Scheme Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the third phase of the UDAN scheme, which will include 120 new cities. This move will allow approximately 4 crore passengers to benefit from affordable air travel. Uttar Pradesh has 24 small airports under this scheme, including prominent ones in Kanpur, Kushinagar, Aligarh, Chitrakoot, Shravasti, and Varanasi.

Increase in Kisan Credit Card Scheme Limit Over 7 crore farmers nationwide, including those involved in livestock and aquaculture, will now be able to access higher loan amounts through the Kisan Credit Card scheme. Under the new scheme, the loan limit has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. With over 2.25 crore farmers in Uttar Pradesh, this state will benefit the most from this scheme.

Budget Allocation for AI Education Nirmala Sitharaman made several key announcements for students in the budget. She stated that 6,500 new seats will be added in IITs and 3 AI centres will be opened. Additionally, there will be a 7,500-seat increase in medical education over the next 5 years.

Connecting Schools to the Internet A decision has been made to connect primary and secondary schools to the internet. Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of primary and secondary schools, with a total of 4.5 lakh basic schools.

Connecting Primary Health Centres to the Internet Uttar Pradesh has 2,923 primary health centres, the highest in the country. All these centres will now be connected to the internet, providing accessible, affordable, and available healthcare services to the people.

Benefits for Leather Industry Workers A new incentive scheme has been launched for the footwear and leather sector, directly benefiting workers in major leather cities like Kanpur and Agra. The leather industry is currently facing a severe crisis due to a decline in exports. This scheme aims to create 22 lakh new jobs, achieve a turnover of ₹4 lakh crore, and achieve exports of ₹1.1 lakh crore.