National News

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

As the Bihar election trends showed a lead for the NDA, Union Minister Giriraj Singh attacked the opposition and described the atmosphere of victory as similar to 2010.

Patna

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 14, 2025

Giriraj Singh

Union Minister Giriraj Singh (IANS)

The results of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, held in two phases, are expected by this evening. Vote counting is underway, and trends show the NDA alliance taking a significant lead over the Grand Alliance. Meanwhile, Union Minister Giriraj Singh, in a conversation with India TV, expressed happiness over the NDA's potential victory and strongly criticised the opposition. He described the atmosphere as similar to 2010 and labelled Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav as symbols of 'jail and bail'.

'A Victory Like 2010 is Visible' - Giriraj Singh

Giriraj Singh stated, "I see an atmosphere similar to 2010. On one side were Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav, whose speciality was jail and bail, and they were symbols of jungle raj, lies, anarchy, and taking land in lieu of jobs. They made grand promises, but the public did not trust them, and the people of Bihar wanted development along with peace and tranquillity." He further added, "Lalu ji was in power for 15 years and empowered his family, empowering his wife in the name of women. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar and Modi ji have empowered poor women."

Attack on Tejashwi and Rahul

The Union Minister targeted Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. He said, "If Tejashwi were not Lalu Yadav's son, no one in the neighbourhood would know him. If Rahul Gandhi were in a family like ours instead of the Gandhi family, villagers wouldn't recognise him. Tejashwi Yadav has no legacy of his own. People said that jungle raj should not return, and even Raghopur rejected jungle raj."

'Congress Will Not Improve Without Leaving the Gandhi Family'

Giriraj Singh also attacked the Congress. He said, "As long as the Congress leadership remains with the Gandhi family, the Congress will continue to face this plight. They are losing their 35th election. The misfortune of Congress is that it sees nothing beyond the Nehru family. Poor Kharge ji is so elderly, and when I see his language, I feel pity."

Published on:

14 Nov 2025 02:53 pm

