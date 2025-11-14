Union Minister Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav, Saying ‘No One in the Locality Knows Tejashwi’

Giriraj Singh stated, "I see an atmosphere similar to 2010. On one side were Lalu Yadav, Rahul Gandhi, and Tejashwi Yadav, whose speciality was jail and bail, and they were symbols of jungle raj, lies, anarchy, and taking land in lieu of jobs. They made grand promises, but the public did not trust them, and the people of Bihar wanted development along with peace and tranquillity." He further added, "Lalu ji was in power for 15 years and empowered his family, empowering his wife in the name of women. On the other hand, Nitish Kumar and Modi ji have empowered poor women."