‘Companies should stop making diesel cars, it will become difficult to sell them’, Nitin Gadkari warns

He advised people to stop buying diesel cars, saying that if diesel car production is not stopped, the government will impose such heavy taxes on these vehicles that it will become difficult to sell them. He emphasized the need to adopt environment-friendly alternatives.

Gadkari also mentioned that he would request the Finance Minister to impose an additional 10% GST on diesel vehicles. Nitin Gadkari Uses Environment-Friendly Car Nitin Gadkari mentioned his car, saying that it runs on ethanol. He compared the cost of running his car with petrol, saying that it would cost Rs 25 per km if he used petrol, but with ethanol, it costs even less. He also mentioned that one liter of ethanol costs Rs 60, while petrol costs over Rs 120.

Gadkari emphasized that electric scooters, cars, and buses are now a better option.