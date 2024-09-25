script‘Companies should stop making diesel cars, it will become difficult to sell them’, Nitin Gadkari warns | Latest News | Patrika News
‘Companies should stop making diesel cars, it will become difficult to sell them’, Nitin Gadkari warns

Nitin Gadkari on Diesel Car: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said that diesel vehicles will soon be obsolete. The Minister of Road Transport and Highways has also appealed to car manufacturers to stop producing diesel vehicles. Know the whole matter.

New DelhiSep 25, 2024 / 10:33 pm

Patrika Desk

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said during a CII program that people should say goodbye to diesel cars soon. Not only this, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways has also appealed to car manufacturers to stop producing diesel vehicles.
He advised people to stop buying diesel cars, saying that if diesel car production is not stopped, the government will impose such heavy taxes on these vehicles that it will become difficult to sell them. He emphasized the need to adopt environment-friendly alternatives.

Petrol-Diesel Car Production Should be Stopped, Otherwise…

The Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, is constantly making efforts to reduce pollution and imports. He said, ‘If diesel car production is not stopped soon, we will impose such heavy taxes on these vehicles that it will become difficult to sell them. We need to adopt environment-friendly alternatives soon.’
Gadkari also mentioned that he would request the Finance Minister to impose an additional 10% GST on diesel vehicles.

Nitin Gadkari Uses Environment-Friendly Car

Nitin Gadkari mentioned his car, saying that it runs on ethanol. He compared the cost of running his car with petrol, saying that it would cost Rs 25 per km if he used petrol, but with ethanol, it costs even less. He also mentioned that one liter of ethanol costs Rs 60, while petrol costs over Rs 120.
Gadkari emphasized that electric scooters, cars, and buses are now a better option.

