Union Minister of State Kirti Vardhan Singh’s efforts bear fruit, African elephant ‘Shankar’ freed from chains

Kirti Vardhan Singh: The efforts made by Kirti Vardhan Singh to improve the health and housing of African elephant Shankar are yielding results. African elephant Shankar was freed from chains on Friday.

New DelhiOct 13, 2024 / 08:19 am

The efforts made by Union Minister of State Shri Kirti Vardhan Singh to improve the health and housing of African elephant Shankar are yielding results. African elephant Shankar was freed from chains on Friday and is now actively roaming in its enclosure.

Central Minister shares post

Central Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh shared a post on social media along with a video of the elephant. He wrote that after visiting the zoo on October 9 and meeting with African elephant Shankar, they brought together the Ministry of Environment, Team Vantara from Jamnagar, and expert veterinary doctors. He expressed happiness that Shankar is finally free from chains. The team’s relentless efforts, including Neeraj, Yaduraj, Dr. Adrian from South Africa, and Michael from the Philippines, are moving forward according to the rehabilitation plan.

Minister’s efforts bearing fruit

It is worth mentioning that the efforts made by Central Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh to improve the physical health of elephant Shankar are yielding results. Under his instructions, the team kept a 24-hour watch on Shankar’s behaviour and veterinary doctors and trained mahouts worked to calm him down.
On Friday, the team finally freed him from chains. Experts say that Shankar’s behavior will be monitored for the next two to three days, and the existing mahouts at the zoo will be trained to ensure a comfortable environment for him.

