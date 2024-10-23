scriptUnique Divorce: 79-year-old Husband Demands Divorce from Wife, Seeks 47 Lakh in Alimony | Latest News | Patrika News
Unique Divorce: 79-year-old Husband Demands Divorce from Wife, Seeks 47 Lakh in Alimony

Unique Divorce: The entire family was shocked when the 79-year-old husband filed for divorce. Relatives tried to mediate between the two, but it was in vain.

AhmedabadOct 23, 2024 / 04:25 pm

Patrika Desk

एआई जनरेटेड फोटो

Shocking news has emerged from Vadodara, Gujarat, where a 79-year-old elderly couple has decided to part ways. At an age when people usually become each other’s support, this couple has taken the decision to separate. The entire family was shocked when the 79-year-old husband filed for divorce. Relatives tried to mediate between the two, but it was in vain. When they had been living separately for 15 years, there was no option left but divorce.
The couple, who belong to a business family, had been living separately for a long time, and eventually, they decided to divorce by mutual consent.

The Husband Demanded 47 Lakh in Alimony

According to the Times of India, the Vadodara family court accepted the husband’s conditions and granted the divorce. The husband had demanded 47 lakh rupees in alimony from his wife, which was accepted by the court.

The Couple Had Been Living Separately for a Long Time

In this case, the elderly couple cited the absence of morality and ethics in their relationship and differences in their thoughts as the reason for their divorce. The petition stated that their thoughts were so different that it led to constant tension in their relationship. It was revealed that the couple had been living separately since 2009, and their relationship had been strained for a long time. Eventually, the husband filed for divorce three years ago, and the court granted it after mutual consent.

The Wife is Ready to Accept the Divorce Terms

In this case, the wife accepted the divorce proceedings and stated that her husband was the one who had decided to live separately. The wife said that she was ready to accept the divorce and even agreed to pay alimony. However, she put forth a condition that her husband would have to relinquish all movable and immovable properties and give up his share in the business.

The Husband Lives in Karnataka, While the Wife Lives in Vadodara

The wife currently lives in Vadodara, while the husband has settled in Karnataka. Their living in separate locations indicates that their separation had been going on for a long time, and eventually, they decided to part ways by mutual consent.

