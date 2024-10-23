Unique Divorce: 79-year-old Husband Demands Divorce from Wife, Seeks 47 Lakh in Alimony

The couple, who belong to a business family, had been living separately for a long time, and eventually, they decided to divorce by mutual consent. The Husband Demanded 47 Lakh in Alimony According to the Times of India, the Vadodara family court accepted the husband’s conditions and granted the divorce. The husband had demanded 47 lakh rupees in alimony from his wife, which was accepted by the court.

The Couple Had Been Living Separately for a Long Time In this case, the elderly couple cited the absence of morality and ethics in their relationship and differences in their thoughts as the reason for their divorce. The petition stated that their thoughts were so different that it led to constant tension in their relationship. It was revealed that the couple had been living separately since 2009, and their relationship had been strained for a long time. Eventually, the husband filed for divorce three years ago, and the court granted it after mutual consent.

The Wife is Ready to Accept the Divorce Terms In this case, the wife accepted the divorce proceedings and stated that her husband was the one who had decided to live separately. The wife said that she was ready to accept the divorce and even agreed to pay alimony. However, she put forth a condition that her husband would have to relinquish all movable and immovable properties and give up his share in the business.