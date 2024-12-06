University: Four students allegedly attempt daylight rape of female student, sparks major campus protest

No action taken despite complaint The student informed the university management about the incident, but instead of taking action against the accused, the management tried to suppress the matter. This attitude of the administration has sparked outrage among the students of the college. No FIR has been registered with the police in this regard so far.
Protesting students stage massive protest on campus Enraged students staged a massive protest on the campus on Thursday, demanding immediate arrest of the accused. During the protest, students also raised slogans against the university administration. The protesters alleged that the university administration is trying to shield the accused and suppress the matter.
Victim files online complaint After getting information about the protest, the police reached the campus. The victim has filed an online complaint regarding sexual harassment and attempted rape. She has tagged all the officials of the university administration, including the Vice-Chancellor and Registrar. The student claims that she can identify all four accused students. In her complaint, she also stated that all female students in the CUJ campus feel insecure due to this incident.