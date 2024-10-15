Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

Unnao Encounter with police, a robber from Kanpur injured, ASP north Unnao The Ajgain police were checking suspicious vehicles on the Nawabganj Panchi Bihar Ring Road. Meanwhile, two unknown bike riders appeared. The police tried to stop them, but the bike riders opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory action, one bike rider was shot. While the other managed to escape. A country-made pistol and cartridges were also recovered from the injured. The injured has been admitted to the Community Health Center in Nawabganj.

What does the ASP say? Unnao Encounter with police, robber from Kanpur injured, ASP North Unnao In this regard, ASP North has stated that the arrested youth has identified himself as Irfan Ahmed, son of Ali Hussain, a resident of Tad Bagiya, Jajmau. He has confessed to being involved in the loot incident that took place on August 29 with Uma, wife of Santosh, a resident of Kewla, Achalganj. The police are trying to arrest his accomplice and legal action is being taken against the arrested accused.