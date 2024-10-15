scriptUnnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured | Latest News | Patrika News
Unnao Encounter: Police Clash at Dawn, Kanpur Robber Injured

Encounter with police at 4:30 am, robber from Kanpur injured. In the encounter that took place in Unnao, a robber from Kanpur has been injured. While his accomplice managed to escape. ASP North has stated that the robber is being interrogated.

UnnaoOct 15, 2024 / 09:33 am

Patrika Desk

पुलिस के कंधे का सहारा मिला लुटेरे को
This morning, the ASP North Unnao in Uttar Pradesh had an encounter, resulting in the arrest of a robber from Kanpur, while his accomplice managed to flee. The arrested robber has confessed to being involved in a recent loot incident in Nawabganj. Police recovered a 315-bore pistol and cash from him. ASP North confirmed that the robber participated in the August 29th loot and is currently under interrogation. The incident occurred in the Ajgain police station area, near Nawabganj Panchi Bihar Ring Road.
Unnao Encounter with police, a robber from Kanpur injured, ASP north Unnao The Ajgain police were checking suspicious vehicles on the Nawabganj Panchi Bihar Ring Road. Meanwhile, two unknown bike riders appeared. The police tried to stop them, but the bike riders opened fire on the police team. In the retaliatory action, one bike rider was shot. While the other managed to escape. A country-made pistol and cartridges were also recovered from the injured. The injured has been admitted to the Community Health Center in Nawabganj.

What does the ASP say?

Unnao Encounter with police, robber from Kanpur injured, ASP North Unnao In this regard, ASP North has stated that the arrested youth has identified himself as Irfan Ahmed, son of Ali Hussain, a resident of Tad Bagiya, Jajmau. He has confessed to being involved in the loot incident that took place on August 29 with Uma, wife of Santosh, a resident of Kewla, Achalganj. The police are trying to arrest his accomplice and legal action is being taken against the arrested accused.

