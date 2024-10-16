Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

What was written in the letter Dear Shri Narasimha Rao, As I read the unpleasant comments made about you recently, I felt compelled to write to you and express my gratitude for your excellent achievement in initiating essential economic reforms in India. You and your government have established India on the global map and made us a part of the global community. Every Indian should be grateful to you for your courage and farsightedness in opening up India. I believe that your achievements are significant and outstanding – and should never be forgotten.

The purpose of this letter is to let you know that my sentiments and best wishes are with you and that there is at least one person who will never forget the work you have done for India.

<p-With heartfelt personal regards, Yours, Ratan The letter was written on August 27, 1996, on a paper from the Tata Group headquarters, Bombay House.