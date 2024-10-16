scriptUnseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you | Latest News | Patrika News
Unseen Letter: When Tata Ratan wrote a letter to Narasimha Rao and said – Every Indian is indebted to you

Unseen Letter of Tata Ratan: Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, has shared a letter written by Ratan Tata to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1996.

Paying a heartfelt tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Tata, Harsh Goenka, the chairman of RPG Group, has shared a handwritten note written by Ratan Tata to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in 1996. In the letter, Tata expressed his respect for Rao’s “excellent achievement” in initiating essential economic reforms in India. Former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao is often credited with changing the face of India’s economy and putting it on the path of reform and transformation in 1996. Praising Rao for integrating India into the global community, Tata wrote, “Every Indian should be grateful to you for your courage and farsightedness in opening up India.”

What was written in the letter

Dear Shri Narasimha Rao,

As I read the unpleasant comments made about you recently, I felt compelled to write to you and express my gratitude for your excellent achievement in initiating essential economic reforms in India. You and your government have established India on the global map and made us a part of the global community. Every Indian should be grateful to you for your courage and farsightedness in opening up India. I believe that your achievements are significant and outstanding – and should never be forgotten.
The purpose of this letter is to let you know that my sentiments and best wishes are with you and that there is at least one person who will never forget the work you have done for India.
<p-With heartfelt personal regards,

Yours,

Ratan

The letter was written on August 27, 1996, on a paper from the Tata Group headquarters, Bombay House.

